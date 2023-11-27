What people are saying about Mississippi State hiring OU football's Jeff Lebby as coach

Mississippi State hired OU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby as its head coach, the school announced Sunday.

Lebby, who replaces Zach Arnett, spent the past two seasons at OU after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss for two years.

"Being the head coach at Mississippi State is the opportunity of a lifetime," Lebby said in a Mississippi State release. "My family and I are fired up to engrain ourselves in this community, build relationships with our players, and hit the recruiting trail. This is a special place with special people and a football program with a storied tradition."

Here is what people are saying about Lebby's move from OU to Mississippi State:

Brent Venables wishes Jeff Lebby well

Lane Kiffin welcomes Jeff Lebby back to the 'Sip

Swag is State! Thanks to our players, the @maroonband, @HailStateSpirit, our fans, and the awesome staff we have at State to make nights like tonight happen. And we’re just getting started…



Hail State! https://t.co/ifwMl6s7lR — Zac Selmon (@zacselmon) November 27, 2023

So happy for you Lebby! They got themselves a difference maker and a GREAT HUMAN being. Go get ‘em! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 27, 2023

Both @ChrisDoering and @PeterBurnsESPN are big fans of the Jeff Lebby hire at @HailStateFB:



"To think about [Lebby and Lane Kiffin] coaching against each other in the state of Mississippi is going to be awesome." pic.twitter.com/Cup15IBa1K — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 27, 2023

Congratulations to @Coach_Leb , Staley, Kora and Kane! The Chavis family loves y’all and will miss y’all SO much!



Jeff, thankful for all you have done for me and my family, our team and the university of Oklahoma. You’re one of the best dudes I’ve met in this business and a… https://t.co/O4dd2DVnan — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) November 27, 2023

My brotha is a dang SEC HC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So proud of u man! https://t.co/nYnA1gvDTn — J.D. Runnels jr. (@Coach_JD38) November 26, 2023

Jeff Lebby is here: pic.twitter.com/ESNumgtulJ — Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) November 27, 2023

Excited for my good friend Jeff Lebby and his family. I knew it was only going to be a matter of time before Jeff became a head coach. Excited for your future. Good luck bro! #HailState — Cale Gundy (@calegundy) November 27, 2023

Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum officially welcomed new MSU Head Coach Jeff Lebby to the university this morning in historic Lee Hall. Lebby will lead the Bulldog football program after successful stops as an offensive coordinator at UCF, Ole Miss and Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/de4CDucJOt — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) November 27, 2023

I go in on the X’s and O’s but I’m excited for Coach Lebby and his family to get a chance to build something special at Miss St. #boomer @Coach_Leb https://t.co/ZdheahJBC4 — Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) November 27, 2023

Think the football players are ready for some Lebby? pic.twitter.com/7g0fvygh97 — Justin Frommer (@JustinbFrommer) November 27, 2023

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Social media reacts to Jeff Lebby leaves OU for Mississippi State