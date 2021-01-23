Here’s what people are saying about new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai

The Chicago Bears have found their new defensive coordinator in Sean Desai, who served as Chicago’s safeties coach for the last two seasons. He’s been with the Bears since 2013, where he served as a quality control assistant.

The Bears ultimately decided to promote from within rather than look elsewhere, which not only allows them to avoid an overhaul on the defensive staff but also gives a young, rising star and opportunity to lead a talented defense.

Desai has already been receiving a ton of praise. Here’s what people around the league, including former players, media and even Matt Nagy, have to say about Desai’s promotion to defensive coordinator.

Matt Nagy says "I cannot think of someone more deserving to lead our defense" than Desai

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Bears head coach released a statement on Desai's promotion, where he said there's no one "more deserving to lead our defense" than Desai. https://twitter.com/ChiSportUpdates/status/1352772092249452546?s=20

"We are very fortunate and excited to promote from within and announce Sean Desai has been named defensive coordinator for our football team," Nagy said in a statement. "He is a person of high football intelligence, extremely detail-oriented, has a very strong work ethic and I cannot think of someone more deserving to lead our defense.

"Sean is a family man of high character and the respect he has within our building from coaches, players and staff is unparalleled."

Sam Acho says to "expect more of what you saw in 2018" with the hiring of Desai

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Bears linebacker Sam Acho has been advocating for Desai to be promoted to defensive coordinator for awhile now, and now it happened. Acho says that the defense "took a step in the right direction" with Desai's promotion and to "expect more of what you saw in 2018 but w/ his own flavor." https://twitter.com/TheSamAcho/status/1352742154851004417?s=20

Story continues

Kyle Long says "nobody knows the personnel" in Chicago like Desai

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long admires Desai for working his way up to defensive coordinator. Long said "nobody knows the personnel" in Chicago like Desai, who is the longest-tenured assistant on the Bears. One that also worked under former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. https://twitter.com/Ky1eLong/status/1352741893952647168?s=20 https://twitter.com/Ky1eLong/status/1352751488217583616?s=20

Sam Acho said Desai "helped craft that (Vic Fangio) defense to greatness"

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Acho had plenty of praise for Desai, which had a lot to do with his involvement with Fangio over the years. He was essentially "Fangio's right hand man" for four years and "helped craft defense to greatness." Which certainly bodes well for Chicago in 2021. https://twitter.com/TheSamAcho/status/1351221553476866058?s=20

Louis Riddick praises Desai and says he "just needed the opportunity"

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

ESPN commentator and general manager candidate Louis Riddick had nothing but good things to say about Desai. "Great teacher, has coached under some great mentors, great communicator, well respected by the players." But, as goes with a lot of rising stars, he "just needed the opportunity." Now, he has it. https://twitter.com/LRiddickESPN/status/1352789143949082627?s=20

Dan Orlovsky says Desai has a "brilliant mind"

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky used to be a teammate of Desai's back in high school, so he's gotten to see Desai's rise. He also called Desai a "brilliant mind." https://twitter.com/danorlovsky7/status/1352760267680206848?s=20

Anthony Herron says Desai's promotion could mean better "evaluating, developing and utilizing talented young players"

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reporter Anthony Herron discussed what Desai's promotion could mean for the Bears, which he said should bode well for "evaluating, developing and utilizing talented young players." https://twitter.com/BigAntHerron/status/1352743811529760768?s=20

Zack Pearson says "Desai is very well respected within the organization"

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

No doubt one of the reasons Desai got the job was his reputation in the organization. Bears reporter Zack Pearson said Desai is "very well respected within the organization. Very smart man." https://twitter.com/Zack_Pearson/status/1352744444102111240?s=20

Robert Mays said the Bears "put a new, deserving coach into the coordinator pool" with Desai

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears simply could've looked for an experienced defensive coordinator elsewhere and had to introduce a new defensive scheme. Instead, they promoted from within, which The Athletic's Robert Mays said "put a new, deserving coach into the coordinator pool" with Desai. https://twitter.com/robertmays/status/1352983719938764802?s=20