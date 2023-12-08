People Run For Cover as Sirens Ring Out in Tel Aviv

People were seen running for cover in Tel Aviv as sirens rang out following reported rocket fire from Gaza on December 8.

Footage by Hallel Silverman, a Tel Aviv resident described by Israeli media as a digital activist, shows her and a number of people sheltering on Levontin Street.

According to the Times of Israel, residents said shrapnel from a rocket hit a parked car in the city. There were no reports of injuries. Credit: Hallel Silverman via Storyful