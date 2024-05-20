[BBC]

After victory in their final match of the season at Brentford on Sunday, we asked for your thoughts on Newcastle's 2023-24 campaign.

Here are some of your responses:

Will: In typical fashion, Newcastle don't like to take the easy route. Saying that, the season has to be seen as a success. With the injuries we've had, to still be in contention for Europe is fantastic. Eddie Howe has made the majority of players better under his guidance. Excited for the summer to see who we bring in.

Alan: Sixth place would have been a great achievement given the horrendous injury list and suspension we have had this season. Slightly disappointing we did not go further in the Carabao Cup but the draws have not been kind to us this year. Overall, it's been a decent season with some big performances. If we get European football again, it's not all bad.

Darren: At the start of the season, I would have taken seventh. With the extra fixtures we were always up against it. The injuries played a part and showed the lack of depth. A strong transfer market is needed to push on for fifth or sixth in 2024-25.

Daniel: I am happy with a seventh place finish for a Conference League spot. Considering all we’ve been through with all our suspensions and injuries, it is quite remarkable. I hope that in the summer transfer window, we can sign some more players for squad depth. Overall, I would say the season has been a success.

Andrew: I predicted seventh at the start of the season for Newcastle. While other fans were demanding another top-four finish, poor squad quality of depth and ridiculous PSR rules meant seventh was always going to more realistic. People quickly forget how much we overachieved last year. New owners said it was a long-term project - and it still is.