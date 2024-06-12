Advertisement

'People have been neglecting throw-ins for years'

BBC
·1 min read
Thomas Gronnemark coaching Liverpool players
[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has been speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about why Jurgen Klopp brought him to Anfield in 2018:

"He called me and said 'Liverpool have had a great season, but we were so bad at throw-ins'.

"He'd been reading about me in the German newspaper Bild and that's the reason he called me.

"When I came, data showed that Liverpool were 18th in the Premier League for throw-ins under pressure. In my first season, we improved from 45.4% to 68.4% and went from 18th to number one.

"People might think it's only throw-ins, but there's approximately 40-60 throw-ins in a match and they use up 20 minutes. It's a gigantic thing in football. People have been neglecting this for many years."

Watch the full interview with Gronnemark here

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]