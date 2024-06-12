'People have been neglecting throw-ins for years'

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has been speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about why Jurgen Klopp brought him to Anfield in 2018:

"He called me and said 'Liverpool have had a great season, but we were so bad at throw-ins'.

"He'd been reading about me in the German newspaper Bild and that's the reason he called me.

"When I came, data showed that Liverpool were 18th in the Premier League for throw-ins under pressure. In my first season, we improved from 45.4% to 68.4% and went from 18th to number one.

"People might think it's only throw-ins, but there's approximately 40-60 throw-ins in a match and they use up 20 minutes. It's a gigantic thing in football. People have been neglecting this for many years."

