People Missing in Madrid Region as Severe Storm Causes 'Major Problems'

At least two people were reported missing in a town just outside Madrid on September 4, after their vehicle fell into a river during flooding caused by torrential rain, according El Pais.

The outlet said a severe storm system had caused “major problems” around the capital.

Madrid’s security and emergency agency said firefighters were working into the early hours as numerous homes and streets were flooded.

Rain and storm warnings were in place for much of Spain on Monday. Credit: @112cmadrid via Storyful