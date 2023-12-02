‘People love not to love us’: Why can’t America get on board with underdog Iowa?

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman asked an interesting question this week. In a country that loves underdogs, why can’t America get on board with the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Iowa (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) heads to the Big Ten Championship tonight to take on mighty Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes are three-score underdogs.

Typically, the nation would rally around that team and collectively pull for an upset. With the Hawkeyes, it feels like just the opposite. As Dochterman put it, if Iowa were a fairy tale, it would be “The Ugly Duckling.” Only, in this fairy tale, most of America hopes the duckling drowns.

“Yeah, people love not to love us. That’s OK. I mean, it’s just what it is. I don’t know. Maybe it’s me. I think I’m a decent person. I don’t know. But, whatever.

“We don’t broadcast. We’ve had some success, but we just try to let our play speak for itself. And I’m extremely proud and I think all our players are proud of what we’ve done here the last three, four, five years. If you look at the numbers, they’re not bad,” Ferentz said.

Iowa is among the national leaders with wins over the past five seasons, posting a 44-16 record with three seasons featuring 10 wins. Leaning on its defense and special teams, Iowa has a tried and true winning formula.

Hawkeye defensive coordinator Phil Parker has his unit among the nation’s best once again. Iowa ranks seventh nationally in total defense, allowing just 279.9 yards per game. The Hawkeyes are even better in scoring defense, surrendering just 12.2 points per game to rank fourth in the country.

But, then there’s Iowa’s offense. The Hawkeyes are last nationally in total offense, averaging just 246.3 yards per game. Iowa isn’t much better in scoring offense, ranking 121st with just 18.0 points per game.

“I think there’s also a stylistic part and maybe we’re not pretty enough or whatever it may be. The objective is to win games. Try to find a way to win. That’s what you try to do. Our guys have done a pretty good job of that.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done and proud to have earned our way into this thing. And now we have a hell of a challenge on our hands,” Ferentz said.

Ultimately, the Hawkeyes don’t get caught up in what anyone else thinks about their method to victory.

“I feel like everyone loves to hate Iowa. I just think our style of football isn’t as appealing to the eye as fans want it to be, so that’s why they don’t like us. Who really cares?” sixth-year wide receiver Nico Ragaini said.

All of this did lead to an all-time quote from Kirk Ferentz, though.

“I don’t know why. I mean, we’ve got great colors. Iowa’s easy to spell. So, I don’t know. That’s a good question,” Ferentz said.

Iowa kicks off versus Michigan tonight at 7:15 p.m. CT on Fox.

