People Are Losing Their Minds Over Major League Baseball's Pride Tweet

Happy Pride!

It's that time of year when your *favorite* brands make their obligatory pride posts.

happy pride month to all the tops and bottoms🤭🌈 pic.twitter.com/pa9TQ88OZW — OneTopic (@OneTopicAtATime) June 1, 2024

Major League Baseball posted this picture, and, well, people lost their minds.

The replies are full of angry people with the typical outrage.

Gargoyles, demons, psychics etc.

"I am only here to enjoy the baseball game," one angry person said.

"When is heterosexual, traditional family month in the MLB?" another angry person asked.

And this person pulled out a classic: "Pride is a month, Vertans is a day."

Not everyone was so crazy, though!

An equal number of people love it.

I love seeing all of these. Sports are for everyone. HAPPY PRIDE!🌈🌈🌈🌈 https://t.co/ztG2xtGEhP — Jaclyn DeAugustino (@JacDeAug) June 1, 2024

"The B in LGBT stands for Baseball fan," one person said.

The B in LGBT stands for Baseball fan https://t.co/aZw91QMtdk — Panda Diplomacy Stan (@corinne_jess) June 2, 2024

"I love gay baseball," another person commented.

I LOVE GAY BASEBALL ⚾️🌈✨ https://t.co/WaEh453A03 — amandabear 🐼ྀི💖🌈 (@versacebain) June 2, 2024

And this person pointed out: "The comments always show us why public support has never been more important."

Happy Pride! The comments always show us why public support has never been more important https://t.co/93meX8l4Sv — Eric Bach (@eric_bach7) June 1, 2024

Ultimately, it wouldn't be Pride without people getting mad at a company for posting something that says "Happy Pride, everyone belongs." It's practically tradition now!

