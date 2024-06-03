Advertisement
Breaking News:

Cowboys legend, NFL Hall of Famer Larry Allen dies at 52

People Are Losing Their Minds Over Major League Baseball's Pride Tweet

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
5

Happy Pride!

Older person holding a rainbow flag, wearing glasses and a striped shirt, sitting on a couch with cushions in the background
Ajr_images / Getty Images

It's that time of year when your *favorite* brands make their obligatory pride posts.

Twitter: @OneTopicAtATime

Major League Baseball posted this picture, and, well, people lost their minds.

Twitter: @MLB

The replies are full of angry people with the typical outrage.

A Twitter thread shows Marigold Sweetwater criticizing clowns, Charmaine Harbert agreeing but adding not to single out any group, and TheTexasOne replying "No thank you"
X

Gargoyles, demons, psychics etc.

Tweets about LGBT-related topics: "just do baseball" by @mypenplease, "Demonic" by Graham Allen, and "Do not promote sin on X, it should be illegal" by Lord Miles
X

"I am only here to enjoy the baseball game," one angry person said.

Tweet by Geraldinne (@GeraldinneRizki) on Jun 1, stating "I am only here to enjoy the baseball game" with 90 comments, 6 retweets, and 2.1K likes
X

"When is heterosexual, traditional family month in the MLB?" another angry person asked.

Tweet from Downtown Fairy on June 1 asking, "So when is heterosexual, traditional family month in MLB?" The tweet has 4 comments, 10 retweets, and 955 likes
X

And this person pulled out a classic: "Pride is a month, Vertans is a day."

A tweet from @Hou_2A stating: "Pride is a month, Veterans is a day. Something is messed up there." The tweet has 234 replies, 148 retweets, 3K likes, and 130K views
X

Not everyone was so crazy, though!

An older person with gray hair and glasses holds a rainbow flag, standing in a cobblestone alley. No names specified
Ajr_images / Getty Images

An equal number of people love it.

Twitter: @JacDeAug

"The B in LGBT stands for Baseball fan," one person said.

Twitter: @corinne_jess

"I love gay baseball," another person commented.

Twitter: @versacebain

And this person pointed out: "The comments always show us why public support has never been more important."

Twitter: @eric_bach7

Ultimately, it wouldn't be Pride without people getting mad at a company for posting something that says "Happy Pride, everyone belongs." It's practically tradition now!

A person with a broad smile raises a rainbow flag overhead, symbolizing LGBT pride and celebration. They are wearing a light shirt
Olezzo / Getty Images

Looking for more LGBTQ+ or Pride content? Then check out all of BuzzFeed's posts celebrating Pride 2024.

Illustration featuring diverse faces and the text "Pride Month 2024" in vibrant colors, representing LGBTQ+ Pride
BuzzFeed