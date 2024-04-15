The people who leave early need to stop doing this! - Tessem

[BBC]

Former Southampton striker Jo Tessem was feeling "great" after midfielder Flynn Downes scored an injury-time winner at St Mary's Stadium to keep Russell Martin's side in with a chance of automatic promotion.

"This is why we love football. This is absolutely fantastic," said Tessem on the Goin' Home With Adam And Jo podcast.

"The people who leave early need to stop doing this! They missed the most important minute of that football game. You have got that togetherness in the stadium. People, you cannot go home! It is absolutely the dumbest thing you can do in football."

The Hornets fought back from two goals down leaving the Saints searching for a winner in the late stages of the game, and Tessem has been explaining how hard it is to "find the fifth gear again" after letting a two-goal lead slip: "It is almost impossible.

"You could see Watford were trying to defend. They were trying to stop us from attacking and we were flowing [to begin with]. We got the easy first goal after 57 seconds or something, and we were cruising and got the second one. Everything was perfect.

"Then, after 30 minutes, it all went crazy. It was like we thought the game was over and we didn't need to do anything more. They started thinking that it was easy, we can pass the ball around, and do the possession football.

"But, when you start thinking like that, you lower your expectations and that is what happened. Then, when you have done that, you can't get back to it."

