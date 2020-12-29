What some people league-wide think of the Vikings defense in the future

Minnesota has a defensive-minded coach in Mike Zimmer, but that did not lead to success on that side of the ball in 2020.

The defensive struggles culminated in a 52-point loss to the Saints, where New Orleans had 583 yards on offense.

So that’s not great. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler interviewed anonymous executives for their opinions on different teams and some thought Zimmer can fix the mess that is Minnesota. Here’s what one of them said:

“I can’t see him having a bad defense for two straight years,” an AFC exec said, via ESPN. “And they’ve shown signs of life at times this year. Call it a transition year and they’ll be back.”

Zimmer’s defense has to improve, but if it does, it will be paired with an offense that was capable of putting up a lot of points this season. With Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins on offense, this team can still make the postseason down the road. They just have to get more stops.