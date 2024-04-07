People Are About to Have a Dumb Debate About Caitlin Clark. Let’s Get Into It.

The clearest signs of women’s basketball’s growth were the eyeballs. As this season wore on, Caitlin Clark, the star Iowa guard, became an economy unto herself. When Clark faced UConn’s Paige Bueckers in a national semifinal, an all-time record of 14.2 million people watched. Every traditional business indicator around women’s college basketball points straight up. At least at the highest level, the sport is a hotter cultural event right now than the men’s game. That has never happened before.

Other, subtler signs of women’s hoops’ trajectory appear in how people have been talking about it. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN and talked about how a bad game by Clark in the Final Four would damage her legacy. That is the sort of treatment usually reserved for NBA and NFL stars before big games. The analysis is rarely interesting, but when media and fans start parsing a sport for the lowest common denominator, it means that they think the casual onlooker is paying close attention. And it wasn’t just the peanut gallery wearing out the topic: A few greats of the game offered takes on it, too. The most pointed critique came from UConn legend and current WNBA star Breanna Stewart, who said that to be considered one of the greats, Clark needed a title: “Anybody knows your goal when you play college basketball is to win a national championship. So, you need one.” Stewart, who has four, may be biased.

The 2023-24 season and Clark’s college career are now over. They ended when South Carolina beat the Hawkeyes in the national title game on Sunday in Cleveland, 87–75. The game had a feeling of inevitability about it from late in the second quarter onward. Clark is most of what Iowa has going for it, while South Carolina has a much deeper roster under now-three-time-championship coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks finished the year 38–0. Clark had a chance to beat them, but just a chance. She played great by anyone else’s standards but would’ve needed a mesmerizing game even by her standards. After LSU lacked the defenders to make her labor, South Carolina did not. Clark scored 30 points but needed 28 shots to get them, making this one of the least efficient games of her season. That was not going to work against the Gamecock juggernaut. The Carolina bench scored 37 points. The Iowa bench had zero.

I don’t really like that sports talk radio will be flooded for the next two days with a discourse about what the defeat means for Clark. The facts of what happened here are not in much dispute. Clark was the best college basketball player in years and the most prolific scorer of all time. She took a good Iowa team and made it a national finalist two years running, hauling the program to a height it had only reached once before, in 1993. Then she ran into one of the best teams ever to play the sport, directed by one of its best coaches, and her superhumanity met its limit. For the purpose of understanding Clark’s career and Iowa’s loss on Sunday, all anyone has to know is that Clark was exceptional and one player usually won’t beat Staley’s machine. Iowa beat South Carolina last year, but this year’s Gamecocks were too much. Nobody on the national champion averaged more than Kamilla Cardoso’s 14 points per game, but the rotation rolled nine deep and became overwhelming. To Stephen A.’s point: Clark’s most substantial legacy in the sport is that so many people will want to debate it in the first place.

But let’s roll around in the mud. What does losing this game mean for how we remember her college career?

America loves legacy, and Clark was the most famous person in the biggest cultural breakthrough ever for a whole sport. Fighting attempts to appraise her career is like fighting gravity, and it would be that way even if influential people in women’s hoops hadn’t gotten involved. But Stewart did, and so did Kansas legend Lynette Woodard, who had scored the most points ever in college basketball before Clark passed her. Debates about Clark won’t even be limited to how great she was. They will extend to which records she actually owns, because Woodard scored all of her points in the late ’70s and early ’80s, when there wasn’t a 3-point line. “I don’t think my record has been broken, because you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating,” Woodard said this weekend.

Meanwhile, Clark’s place among other all-timers has been a hot topic among hoopheads for months. When former player and current ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike queried people before Sunday’s game to name their Mount Rushmore of women’s college basketball, most did not include Clark. Presumably, many of the people answering the question (and maybe even the one asking it) would not have had that topic on the mind if Clark weren’t about to take the floor. Thousands of people found it irresistible during Clark’s iconic final season to ponder her place in history. Why try to stop them?

Does Clark not winning a national title affect that standing? It should be obvious that it does. The point of sports is to win, and too many people have gotten too touchy about acknowledging how big a deal it is to win or not. I trace this feeling back to the middle of LeBron James’ career, when legions of people were dismissive of the career of the best basketball player since Michael Jordan, because that player hadn’t won a title yet. (Then, it became that he didn’t win enough, and so on.) If winning on Sunday would’ve been a perfect capstone—and of course it would have been—then losing a second title game in a row meant the denial of that capper. Anything worth caring about is also worth fretting over missing. Clark would not be the player she is if she weren’t intensely driven to do exactly the thing that Iowa came so painfully close to doing. In turn, a lot of basketball fans will think marginally less of her college career. Why shouldn’t they? Being so overwhelmingly good that she conquered this South Carolina team would have been bananas. For all she could do, Clark could not do that.

But the legacy-setting exercise can also lose its way quickly, and people should be vigilant not to fall into that trap with Clark. Even if she’d won a title, that would be no higher than third on the list of cool and memorable things she pulled off at Iowa. The No. 1 item on that list was all that scoring, done over four seasons and with shocking consistency, from her freshman year to her senior year. The No. 2 item was the way Clark seized the mantle as a whole game’s leading woman at a time of unprecedented growth for that game. She was standing on the shoulders of countless incredible players before her, but she raised the floor by miles for whoever becomes women’s basketball’s next “it” player. Thanks to Clark, there is proof that a single women’s college hooper can rearrange the sports business landscape around her. That will mean more opportunities for more players and teams, and Clark did lots to make it so. Thousands of athletes win championships. Clark is one of one in other respects.

There’s also an inherent unseriousness to focusing on championships won by college athletes. This is not a salary-capped professional league with reasonably even talent distributed among every team, and there’s only so much a transcendent player can transcend in four or five years. Clark would probably have a championship ring if she played for South Carolina or UConn or LSU. People who live and breathe college sports—not even basketball alone—will prioritize this point in their thoughts about her. The list of all-time great college athletes who did not win a national championship is many miles longer than those who did, because most play at schools where reaching the mountaintop is a pipedream. Most hoops fans know that Larry Bird’s Indiana State lost to Magic Johnson’s Michigan State in the national championship game in 1979. Very few people think first about that when they think about Bird (or even Bird and Magic together). Just the same, most people will think first about all of Clark’s heroics.

Where those heroics happened will be a defining part of Clark’s resume, too. Iowa without her was a fine program that usually made the tournament and produced a different National Player of the Year, center Megan Gustafson, in 2019. But many programs bow out in the first two or three rounds of March Madness and occasionally have an amazing player. Clark was a program-changer, making Iowa an elite’s elite for the past two years. If you were taking bets five years ago on which college athletic program would be sucking up the most cultural oxygen in 2024, you would not have picked Iowa women’s basketball. Next year, it will not be Iowa unless another Clark falls out of the Midwestern sky, but it may well be another women’s team, and the WNBA may well have more attention on it because Clark is part of the league. Either of those outcomes would be tied closely to Clark, whose rise came at the right moment to bring more people than ever into the tent. Legacies are moving targets. Clark proved that the object of sports fans’ attention is one, too.