People Are Dragging Former Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder for His Bench Press Max

We have a lot of articles on proper bench press form, and one person who could seemingly use a refresher is the former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

In a new video Wilder posted to his own Twitter feed, you can see him attempt to lift what looks like his one rep max, and let's just say the internet wasn't as impressed with it as Wilder himself was.

You say you’re a semi truck but I’m a freight train. Better get your weight up @Tyson_Fury. #FuryWilder3 #July24 pic.twitter.com/EBM8CSI4RD — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) June 29, 2021

As you can see from the video, as he attempts to lift the weight, the bar dips heavily to one side and his back arches significantly. It also didn't take long before one of his fellow heavyweight competitors, Dillian Whyte, questioned exactly how much Wilder was lifting.

Posting on his Instagram story, Whyte wrote: “Look at this clown with the baby bench press kmt [kiss my teeth] #ClownWeight."

Whyte went on to suggest that he can do several reps of the same amount Wilder maxes out on. Posting a video of his own dumbbell press attempt, Whyte captioned it with the message "Coward, I rep your max," before adding that the two must fight "Anywhere, anytime."

However, we were always taught that if you've got nothing good to say, don't say anything at all, so it would be remiss of us not to comment on the great job Wilder's yes—we mean hype—men do to encourage and help the former champ to get the bar up.

Wilder's bench press antics are all part of the training plan for his third fight against Tyson Fury, which a judge ruled must take place instead of the Gypsy King's bout with Anthony Joshua.

Wilder's fight with Fury is scheduled for July 24th and despite suffering a heavy loss last time, the former champ still believes he has the strength to come out on top in the trilogy fight. As he says in the video: “I’m gonna be a train. You said you a semi truck? I’m gonna run you over with a train baby. You better get your weight up.”

