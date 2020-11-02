People Are Confused After Bears' Javon Wims Sucker Punches Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, after sucker punching defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, not once, but twice. Watch the video below.

He snatched his chain and started swinging. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/YwIluBafD2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 1, 2020

It appears that Wims tried to snatch Gardner-Johnson's chain before throwing hands. Prior to the scuffle, Gardner-Johnson stuck his finger in the face of Anthony Miller, quite possibly provoking Wims' response.

This is how you get yourself slapped around by Javon Wims pic.twitter.com/leLeNhBO2H — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 1, 2020

This isn't the first time that Gardner-Johnson has gotten under the skin of a Bears wide receiver. Last season, Allen Robinson III got into it with him after the two were jawing at one another. What exactly was said is unknown, but perhaps it provoked today's altercation.

Did a quick search of Wims & Gardner-Johnson and found this from last season... maybe related? pic.twitter.com/XNiteaMLk9 — Dylan MacNamara (@DylanMacNamara) November 1, 2020

Gardner-Johnson also mocked the 5-foot-6 frame of Bears running back Tarik Cohen in a game last season.

Javon Wims was just trying to get revenge on Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for this... pic.twitter.com/CM3htnG4Oa — adam 🤟🏼 (@Bolt_Holt) November 1, 2020

Gardner-Johnson clearly knows how to piss people off, and sometimes, it can be his own teammates. Remember, the fight during practice that resulted in Saints star wideout Michael Thomas receiving a one-game suspension involved Garder-Johnson.

When Saints fans found out it was CJGJ that Michael Thomas fought with pic.twitter.com/3VxlJWEzq8 — Ryan (@datboywolf) October 12, 2020

LMAO of course it was Ceedy https://t.co/VBWgS07V6w — KEV. (@bucklezzzman) October 11, 2020

Despite all the potential clues, people were still trying to figure out why exactly Wims threw a punch, especially at someone wearing a helmet.

Javon wims.. you are great player bro but that wasn’t cool.. regardless of the situation.. you had time to think and you still did that.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 2, 2020

Javon Wims definitely just realized he's playing against Dalvin Cook and DK Metcalf in fantasy today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2020

Bears player Javon Wims walked up to a guy on the Saints and started throwing punches seemingly unprovoked. I've never seen anything like this in the NFL.



He shouldn't worry about being suspended. He should worry if he will ever play again. pic.twitter.com/s43yLc0eJ7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 1, 2020

Somebody already having fun with Javon Wims and his wiki page pic.twitter.com/aF0eJXGtjh — shortedge (@shortedge_) November 1, 2020

Javon Wims just went up and sucker punched a dude on the Saints. What in the world, man. — Cole Douglas Claybourn (@ColeClaybourn) November 1, 2020

Yooooo why did Javon Wims swing on Gardner-Johnson lmao — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) November 1, 2020

I gotta know the story behind this... https://t.co/N2JNXMxmlo — JC🤩 (@CarrylJustin) November 1, 2020

Wow. I might be done with the NFL. My five year old asked me why Javon Wims punched that guy. I couldn’t answer. Next my child said, “I don’t want to play in the NFL any more, daddy. That might happen to me.” Poor girl’s dream ruined by such a selfish, vile, immature display. — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) November 1, 2020