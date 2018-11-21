People who complain about Chiefs-Rams are the worst ... of the week

It’s Thanksgiving week, and that means time with family, togetherness, happiness. Which is all lovely, but friends, we’re going to be your surly uncle at the table. We are the Sorry Six.

The rules here are simple: these are the six teams, players, units, coaches or fan bases that turned in the sorriest performances of the week. They’re not necessarily the worst in the league, but they ought to be ashamed of themselves. (Note that the Giants, Browns and Raiders are no longer eligible on account of being sub-sorry.) We begin with the only ugly part of an otherwise wonderful night …

The sorriest people of the week? Anyone who griped about the sparkling gem that was Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game. Yes, there were more than a hundred points and more than a thousand yards of offense, and yes, that means defense was more rare in Los Angeles than a barista who’s not secretly trying to be an actor. But this was two all-time great offenses doing what they do best, and if that’s not entertaining to you, football may not be your sport.

Next up: your underachieving Arizona Cardinals, everybody! Destroyers of a million survivor pools this weekend, the Cardinals rode a truly impressive array of drops, penalties, and mental mistakes right to a loss to the lowly Oakland Raiders. Losing to the Raiders is like bringing a burger to the table at Thanksgiving — it’s wrong, it’s foolish, and anyone who does so should be shunned.

At number 3, the can’t-get-it-done Atlanta Falcons. Did you know that the 4-6 Falcons have lost four games on the final play this year? Four! The good news is, they’re playing the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, so this one’s going to be over long before the final play.

Number 4, the always reliably sorry Jacksonville Jaguars. Piling on Jacksonville at this point is bordering on inhumane. They’re awful and they know they’re awful. But folks, we can’t let blowing a 16-point third-quarter lead against Pittsburgh go unnoticed. Pray that this never happens to your team.

And at number 5, your reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who got so beaten down by the New Orleans Saints that the Saints actually decided to kick a mercy field goal while on the two-yard line. Do you know how badly someone has to be beat in the NFL for a team to let off the reins like that? Forget Super Bowl hangover, we’re now talking about Super Bowl coma for the Eagles.

And finally, the inscrutable Minnesota Vikings, who remain stuck in neutral while the Bears totter past them for supremacy in the NFC North. This was a team that was supposed to be competing for a Super Bowl, and instead they’re gifting wins to the opposition. Next up: Green Bay on Sunday night. Lose that game, and ice-fishing time’s gonna come early in Minnesota.

And that’ll do it for this week’s Sorry Six! Congrats to all the teams that made it, and even more congrats to those that didn’t. Got comments? Hit us up by email or find us on Twitter at @jaybusbee. Catch you next week, and remember … never be sorry.

105 points, zero defense. (Getty)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

