People close to Manchester City star hold transfer belief as officials eye Championship goalkeeper signing

Day five of the summer transfer window brought very little in the way of excitement for Manchester City fans as patience continues to be the name of the game.

As talk continues to circulate concerning the future of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Tuesday brought about a fresh name when it comes to potential interest from the Etihad Stadium in the rearguard position.

The hunt to sign Sergio Gomez has also taken a fresh turn today, with a further two clubs joining Real Sociedad in the pursuit and showing more of a willingness to meet the Premier League champions’ valuation of the full-back.

As another day rolls by, here is your daily and comprehensive round-up of every piece of information provided across the media on Manchester City and their summer transfer window activity!

Arrivals

Manchester City are expected to be in attendance at Turkey’s European Championship matches to monitor Besiktas forward, Semih Kılıçsoy (18). (Sabah)

Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson is being linked with a switch to Manchester City as the club scours the market for the ideal acquisition ahead of Ederson’s possible departure. Consistent performances have resulted in admiring glances from the Etihad Stadium as they kept tabs on his progress in the Championship. (GIVEMESPORT)

It has not become clear at this stage whether Manchester City will aim to sign a direct replacement for Ederson, or an understudy to Stefan Ortega during the remainder of the summer transfer window. (GIVEMESPORT)

Manchester City are ‘curious’ about Bologna centre-back, Riccardo Calafiori (22). (James Horncastle, The Athletic)

Departures

Sources close to Ederson had been expecting him to make the move to Saudi Arabia towards the end of last season. (Sam Lee, The Athletic)

Real Sociedad’s aim of signing Sergio Gomez has become complicated with two new clubs showing interest. AC Milan are one and are prepared to meet Manchester City’s €15 million valuation. However, the player’s desire is to join the La Liga club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Alex Robertson has several Premier League and Championship clubs chasing his signature this summer, including Portsmouth and Everton. It is likely that his future will be determined in the coming weeks, with a permanent switch looking inevitable. (FTBL.au)

It would be more of a surprise if Ederson does not leave Manchester City this summer than deciding to remain at the club, according to club sources. The Brazil international has worked his way onto the radar of the Saudi Pro League, with ‘staggering’ personal terms put to the player’s camp. (GIVEMESPORT)

Contract Renewals

N/A

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.