People believing in Detroit Lions? The bets with one sportsbook say absolutely

If you think the Detroit Lions hype train is out of control now — just wait. The locomotive is just getting started.

For the first time in probably three decades, the Lions are favored to win the division. In fact, the last time that happened, they were in the now-waylaid NFC Central. But now, in part because there's no longer a surefire Hall of Famer under center in Green Bay, the Bears are at least a step behind in their rebuild and football experts were leery of the Vikings' legitimacy last season, the Lions are the last team standing.

Of course, none of this means anything in late July. Nor does the Lions' 8-2 sprint to end the 2022 season. But between an offense with a good offensive line, a good quarterback, a good cadre of offensive talent and perhaps an emerging defensive line and plenty of changes in the secondary, the Lions should be good.

And it seems like people are putting their money where their mouth is. According to Ben Fawkes, a sports betting aficionado, there are more bets placed through BetMGM on the Lions to win their division than any other team in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions (+130 to win NFC North) have the most bets of ANY NFL TEAM to win their division at @BetMGM sportsbooks — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) July 19, 2023

Now, before you start thinking this means the Lions are going to the Super Bowl, let's add some context here.

This doesn't mean they are the heaviest favorite to win their division. In fact, their plus-130 listing with BetMGM isn't as good as the Eagles (minus-110), Saints (plus-125), Jaguars (minus-155), 49ers (minus-165) or Chiefs (minus-165). And that same place gives the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys better odds of winning the Super Bowl than the Lions at plus-2,000.

But, what it does mean is more people — using one of the many different betting services available, both above and below board — like the Lions than maybe since the first year of the Clinton administration.

But as stated previously: It's only July. The Lions rookies just reported to camp and the veterans don't have to be in Allen Park until Friday. That won't stop fans and media members alike from raising expectations to heights not seen in southeast Michigan in a long time.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: People believing in Detroit Lions? The bets with one sportsbook say absolutely