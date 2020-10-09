People apparently forget COVID-19 exists, rip Tom Brady for not shaking Nick Foles' hand after game

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost on Thursday night and he ran straight off the field to the locker room.

That is what the NFL wants him to do.

That doesn’t really matter on social media, which noticed Brady didn’t go greet fellow quarterback Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears after the game. There were plenty of messages calling out Brady for his lack of sportsmanship.

All at the end of a week in which the Tennessee Titans have been ripped endlessly for not distancing after positive COVID-19 tests, and a picture of Patrick Mahomes hugging Stephon Gilmore, the New England Patriots cornerback who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, went viral. Social distancing is still a thing, even in the NFL (at least before and after games).

To those criticizing Brady for his lack of handshake and/or man hug with Foles: The NFL has outlawed that and any other non-distancing interaction after games.

"No, didn't get a chance to say anything to him,” Foles said on Fox after the game. “Sure sometime we'll catch up but, you know, we're trying to keep our distance."

Really, it’s no big deal. But it’s Brady, so people will take their shots regardless.

Tom Brady ran to the locker room after Thursday's game, which is what the NFL wants players to do. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) More

