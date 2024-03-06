Pentucket pulls away from Dover-Sherbron girls basketball in Division 3 Sweet 16

DOVER - Every journey needs an end, and Erica Hills accepted hers in the Division 3 Sweet 16.

No. 8 Dover-Sherborn fell behind No. 9 Pentucket by 14 early in the second quarter on the strength of a 14-0 run. The Raiders rallied to tie the game late but couldn't put together a finishing surge in a 52-47 loss. The Panthers (21-1) will visit top-seeded defending champion Foxborough in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

"Even though we lost, I'm happy with this being our last game," said Hills, who will play at Hamilton next season.

Pentucket's 14-0 run put the Panthers up 25-11 with 3:08 to halftime. Dover-Serhborn (14-8) narrowed that gap to eight by halftime then surged into the third quarter.

"At the beginning they came out all frantic, and we kind of succumbed to that a bit at the start," Hill said.

Amari Hughes (eight points) hit the first two shots of the quarter, then Hills took over. She hit back-to-back 3s that narrowed the gap to 33-30 with 4:44 remaining in the third. The Hamilton commit scored a team-high 16 points, 11 in the second half.

"I just wanted to get a win, however we do that. I'm one of the leading scorers on the team, so I know usually for us to get the win I have to step up and get a lot of points," Hill said. "That's what I was trying to do."

Dover-Sherborn has leaned on her for four years but will have to find other cornerstones with her playing her skills in the NESCAC next season.

"She's a student of the game. She loves to talk strategy and all that," D-S coach Kanee Chelbda said "We put a lot of pressure on her shoulders, and she runs this team."

D-S junior Elliana Scalabrine tied the game at 39 with an offensive rebound put back with 6:53 left.

"That was awesome. The fans were here, and loud and the momentum clearly shifted," Hills said.

The Dover-Sherborn side of the bleachers filled throughout the game after the side was initially drowned out by Pentucket's presence. Panthers faithful stuffed their half of the gym with a student section and contingent of supporters as soon as he caravan arrived a half hour before game time. But the Raiders' resurgence matched the energy the crowd brought as it swelled.

"You always see them there for the boys games, so it means a lot to have them come to a girls game," Hills said. "That means we're legit and they want to see us play."

The Panthers (21-1) took over the next stretch to put the game away. Captain Ava DiBarro hit two 3s as part of a 10-2 run that put the game away.

"They're tough. They're aggressive. They weren't going to give us any free baskets," Chelbda said. "Some of those 50-50 balls, i wish we could have been a little stronger to rip them or get to the boards. They played a great game, and I gotta give them credit."

The No. 9 seed from the northern border extended its winning streak to 19 games in a row. The Panthers will now try to end Foxborough's reign. G Bellacqua led Pentucket with 21 points, while sophomore Amelia Croew added 17, including a key late 3.

"I’m riding her all the time because she doesn’t know how good she can be," Pentucket coach John McNamara said "I can’t wait to see how good she can be."

