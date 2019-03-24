Penske's Brad Keselowski dominates NASCAR Cup Martinsville race
Penske's Brad Keselowski dominated to win the first 2019 NASCAR Cup series race at Martinsville.
Keselowski led 446 laps out of 500 and won all three stages on his way to his second victory of the year.
The Penske Ford driver took the lead from team-mate Joey Logano on the sixth lap of the race after bumping past the reigning champion.
The only real challenger to Keselowski over the following 494 laps was Chase Elliott.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver was the only one to pass Keselowski on track and led a total 49 laps, but a caution on lap 371 handed the lead back to Keselowski in the pits.
Keselowski never relented once in front. Elliott closed in, but could not find a way past as the race entered its closing stages.
Despite his recent dominance in NASCAR, Kyle Busch was largely anonymous for the first part of the race.
But Busch rallied back to be a part of the lead battle towards the end and was on Elliott's tail for in and around the final 80 laps, but could not find a way past.
At the finish, Keselowski, Elliott and Busch were covered by less than a second. Behind the top three was Ryan Blaney who took his third consecutive top five finish.
The Penske driver started from 17th but quickly worked his way forward. He did not lead any laps, unlike his Penske team-mates, but for much of the race had what appeared to be one of the strongest cars in the field.
Blaney beat Denny Hamlin, who had to fight back from an uncontrolled tyre violation penalty that he earned after a pitstop he completed at the beginning of the final stage.
Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer were sixth and seventh, the latter having to recover from two pit lane speeding penalties.
Martin Truex Jr split the Stewart-Haas drivers in eighth with Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez completing the top 10.
Although a strong 12th behind Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch had his worst finish since the season-opening Daytona 500.
There were no retirements from the race, although there were five caution periods outside of the stage-ending yellows.
The stand out stoppage was the second which came on lap 146 after Ross Chastain lost an axle.
After pitting for repairs he was able to rejoin the race and was classified 34th out of 36, having only completed 365 laps.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
500
3h21m54.s
2
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
500
0.594s
3
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
500
1.335s
4
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
500
2.916s
5
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
500
3.604s
6
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
500
4.017s
7
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
500
5.355s
8
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
500
5.787s
9
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
500
6.146s
10
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
500
6.381s
11
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
500
7.051s
12
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
500
7.549s
13
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
500
8.507s
14
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
500
9.996s
15
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
500
10.717s
16
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
500
11.505s
17
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
500
11.848s
18
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
500
12.151s
19
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
500
13.200s
20
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
500
13.712s
21
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
499
1 Lap
22
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
499
1 Lap
23
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
499
1 Lap
24
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
498
2 Laps
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
498
2 Laps
26
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
496
4 Laps
27
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
496
4 Laps
28
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
494
6 Laps
29
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
494
6 Laps
30
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
491
9 Laps
31
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
491
9 Laps
32
D.J. Kennington
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
489
11 Laps
33
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
489
11 Laps
34
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
365
Engine
35
Jeb Burton
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
163
Brakes
36
Cody Ware
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
55
Brakes
