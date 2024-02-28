Pensacola Sports hosts 70th Annual Awards Banquet; Josh Sitton named Sportsman of the Year

Be moved.

That is one of the primary messages for Pensacola Sports, a nonprofit sports commission dating back to 1955. That means being active in sports, pushing boundaries, and setting the standard – among many other things that Pensacola Sports tries to promote.

Forty-one groups or individuals involved in sports who either compete, or hail from, the city of Pensacola, were recognized on Tuesday at the 70th Pensacola Sports Annual Awards Banquet at the Brownsville Community Center for doing just that – being the ones that moved.

There were 32 groups or individual athletes recognized with special achievement awards from different moments in 2023. On top of that, several people were recognized with some of Pensacola Sports’ top honors.

Chief among all of them was the coveted Sportsman of the Year award. With names such as Bubba Watson, Ray Palmer and Derrick Brooks etched in the history of the award, the person who won this year’s recognition was “long overdue,” said Dan Shugart, a longtime media personality in Pensacola who was the master of ceremonies on Tuesday.

Josh Sitton, a Pensacola native who went on to have an illustrious NFL career and has since returned to his hometown, was named the 2024 Sportsman of the Year. The award is given to someone for “contributing to the advance of sports in the greater Pensacola area, or achievement of an outstanding athletic accomplishment.”

Sitton spent 11 years in the NFL, after graduating from Pensacola Catholic and the University of Central Florida. He spent a majority of those years with the Green Bay Packers, and was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in August 2023.

Sitton used to host the Josh Sitton Football ProCamp in the Pensacola area, and is involved in several other community organizations. More recently, Sitton has been involved with his company, Bear General Contractors, which focuses on renovating buildings in the Pensacola community.

“This award is for all you guys, for all the young guys and ladies and women, who are putting your heart and soul into what you do. … For all of those young people out there, find what you love and lead with your heart. And kick butt at it and be great at it,” Sitton said. “Success is not defined by the money that you make. It’s about the smiles when you go home and being happy. If you can find something that you truly love … and do it hard and be great at it, I promise you, you’ll be successful.”

Pensacola Sports inducts three members into hall of fame

One of the most well-known duos in Pensacola is forever enshrined into the Pensacola Sports Hall of Fame.

Paul Chestnutt, the longtime voice of the Pensacola Ice Pilots and now the Pensacola Ice Flyers, was inducted into the hall of fame on Tuesday. Paul’s son, Matty Chestnutt, was also inducted into the hall of fame.

And just like a majority of sporting events that Paul covers, Matty was right next to Dad.

“I’m so touched that my son, Matty, who has Cerebral palsy, who doesn’t walk or talk, is of the same Pensacola Sports Hall of Fame among Josh Sitton, Emmitt Smith, Derrick Brooks, Justin Gatin, Don Sutton, Buck Showalter, Deric Ladnier, Roy Jones Jr., Fred Robbins. And Matty Chestnutt’s name is next to them,” Paul said during a small speech. “Matty and I have a purpose to do God’s work, and to try to help others. That is why he is with me at the Ice Flyers games, right next to me at just about every sporting event that I go to. … We want to give everyone a chance that a dad with a special needs son, you can still do the things you want to do, father and son, together – even if you or your child has a disability.”

Also inducted into the Pensacola Sports Hall of Fame was Deric Ladnier, a Tate High School alum who spent several seasons in the minor leagues in the 1980s to early 1990s after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1985, following his graduation from Ole Miss.

After an injury curtailed his career, Ladnier moved into scouting. He has won two World Series rings – once with the Royals in 2015 and again with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 – before moving to the Houston Astros this coming season, where he is the senior director of amateur scouting.

“This is probably the most humbling moment of my life. … The first thing that came to my mind was this city, and how it molded me into who I am,” Ladnier said. “I’ve been blessed with so many people in my life. …

“Along this journey, a lot sacrifices have been made. I’ve missed volleyball games, I’ve missed basketball games, I’ve missed gymnastics meets, pursuing my career. (My) family … they’re the hall of famers,” Ladnier continued, getting a little choked up. “It’s emotional because I’ve missed a lot of things. … They’ve supported me. I would not be here without them.”

Other individual awards from Pensacola Sports

The Pensacola Sports Annual Awards Banquet at the Brownsville Community Center in Pensacola on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Pine Forest alum Devon Witherspoon, who just finished his rookie year with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, was named the Pensacola Sports Professional Athlete of the Year. Witherspoon was in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL, while also named to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl.

Witherspoon, just 23 years old, is already making a strong name for himself in the pros.

“For the youth, no matter what you go through, continue to thank God and continue to work on whatever your craft is. The ceiling is very high. You never know the things you can do until they’re done,” Witherspoon told the crowd. “Continue to grind. Keep your head down and don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t accomplish anything.”

The Pensacola Futbol Club received the Excellence in Sports Tourism award. The Amateur Athlete of the Year was Georgia Hood, a native of Australia, who played two seasons for the Pensacola State College softball team before transferring to Coastal Carolina.

Carl Stallworth was named the Special Olympic Athlete of the Year, and Brian Commack was named Volunteer of the Year for Pensacola Sports.

A host of Special Achievement Awardees

Thirty-two groups or athletes were recognized for a special moment from the 2023 season. Here’s a list and the accomplishment:

Gulf Breeze girls soccer – won the 2023 Class 6A state championship, winning its first state crown in 22 years

Paige Phillips – joined the first Pensacola State College women’s soccer team in 2023 after a standout career at Milton High School. She was named the Region 8 Player of the Year after eight goals and five assists in nine games.

Mark Yepishen – led the inaugural Pensacola State women’s soccer team in 2023 after being an assistant at UWF. Yepishen was named the Region 8 Coach of the Year

Golden Elite Track and Field Club – named the AAU National Track Club of the Year for Zone B, a first in the state of Florida

Drew Beroset – a freshman at Gulf Breeze, Beroset earned fourth place at the National Junior Olympics in Oregon, and was named an AAU All-American. He also has the school record in the 5K for cross country at Gulf Breeze, and placed fourth overall at the FHSAA state cross country meet in 2023

Trent Jeffcoat – A standout for the UWF baseball team after a stellar career at Tate High School, Jeffcoat was named UWF’s first Gold Glove Winner for his position, and was named All-South Region Second Team and All-GSC Second Team

Dalton Neuschwander – Another UWF baseball standout, Neuschwander, from Spanish Fort, went undefeated on the mound with a 10-0 record in 2023. Among his long list of postseason awards, he was First Team All-American for the Argos

Larry Tilley – This name should sound familiar to those within Pensacola Sports. Tilley, 71, set more national records in powerlifting in the squat, bench press, deadlift and overall weight lifted. He currently holds 105 U.S. powerlifting records

Pace girls weightlifting – The Patriots won their first state title in traditional scoring in 2023, and had four weightlifters place second in their respective weight classes

Logan Robinson, Max Little, Ian Malone and Coulson Voeltz – the foursome produced some top relay finishes at the FHSAA state meet for swimming in both the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. On top of that, Robinson also individually qualified for the Olympic Trials in the 200-meter butterfly over the summer, while claiming state titles in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly

Stephanie Markwardt – Markwardt placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at the Division II National Championships in 2023, First Team All-America status, capping off an incredible career with the Argos

Daniela Reyes – On the diving side for UWF, she placed third in the 1-meter and seventh in the 3-meter diving events at the National Championships, picking up First Team All-America honors in both events

Olivia Nelson – Another standout UWF diver, Nelson had top-five finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives at the GSC conference meet, and was named a First Team All-America after top finishes in the National Championship

Adriana Mieses-Sanchez – Let’s stick with UWF diving for a moment. Mieses-Sanchez finished sixth in the 1-meter and 17th in the 3-meter at the National Championships, earning All-America Honorable Mention

Therron Percival – Percival became the second athlete from Pensacola Christian Academy to win a state pole vaulting title, and seventh overall. He won the district, region and state titles as a junior in pole vaulting

Tony Capano – Capano was named the president of the Florida State Golf Association, and is the first Pensacola native to hold the position

Paige Pierce – Regarded as one of the best-ever disc golf players, after turning pro at 18 years old, Pierce has 150-plus career win and 36 Disc Gold Tour wins. In 2023, she won the OTB Open Disc Golf Tour Championship

Elias Haavisto – A top golfer from UWF, the Finland native was a First Team All-America selection in 2023 and set the third-best scoring average in UWF program history

Connor Laughlin and Izek Keodouangdy – Both seniors at Tate High School, the powerlifters won their respective weight classes at the 2023 Powerlifting Florida State Championships in November. Laughlin won the 165-pound weight class. Keodouangdy set three American records, winning the 148-pound weight class

Patricia Gandolfo – Leading the Pensacola State women’s volleyball the NJCAA National Championships, Gandolfo was named the NJCAA Division II Florida Coach of the Year, pushing the Pirates to a fourth-place finish at the National Championships

Kiara Vega – One of Gandolfo’s top players, Vega was a First Team All-American selection for the Pirates, while also being named the FCSAA Region 8 Player of the Year

John McMullen – A transfer for the University of West Florida football team, McMullen was simply dominant on the defensive line for the Argos. He was second in the nation in sacks, was the Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and was the Argos’ first unanimous First Team All-American

Pensacola Christian Academy girls cross country team – the Warriors were something special during the fall. Not only did they win the district title after the team’s top 10 runners finished first through 10th, but PCA claimed its first state championship in Class 1A

Kevin Randel – the Pensacola Blue Wahoos manager, Randel helped bring the Blue Wahoos back to the Southern League Championship in 2023, was named Manager of the Year and pushed Pensacola to its best regular-season record

Sophia Nguyen – A former Pensacola High standout, Nguyen was part of a special Florida State women’s soccer team, which not only completed an undefeated season, but won its fourth National Championship in the process

Ariyanna Williams – Now competing at North Texas, the former Booker T. Washington standout won the Class 3A state championship in the 400-meter run in track. She also finished fourth in the 200-meter

Kayden Engel – On the boys side for Booker T. Washington track and field, Engel won the state championship in the high jump, becoming the school’s first boys individual champion since 2018. He also placed 10th in the 400-meter hurdles.

Madison Walker – Another professional disc golfer, Walker finished in the top 30 of the OTB Open Disc Golf Tour Championship

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Josh Sitton named Sportsman of the Year; Pensacola Sports hosts banquet