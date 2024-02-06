Pensacola High, Florida Gators community mourn loss of legend, Bill Carr

After his family moved to Pensacola from Gainesville, Bill Carr became one of the greatest players in Pensacola High football history, during a 1960s era where prep sports were in early stages of a state association and awarding championships.

He became an all-state offensive lineman in 1963 on a team coached by PHS legend Jimmy Haynes. Carr then went on to become an All-American center for the Florida Gators when Steve Spurrier was the team’s quarterback and 1966 Heisman Trophy winner.

His contributions to the Florida Gators continued when he became UF athletics director in 1979 at 33 years old.

All these many achievements are a lasting memory of Carr, who passed away Saturday at 78.

"Bill Carr was a wonderful man and a great Gator. I am very saddened by his passing and wish to send my condolences to his entire family," said former UF athletic director Jeremy Foley, speaking to Scott Carter, in a statement provided by the university.

"Bill's fingerprints are all over the foundation of this program,” Foley said in the story. “I had a front-row seat to witness his impact and vision during his time as athletic director, especially in the area of facilities."He was one of my first mentors and had a huge impact on my career. I was so blessed to be on his staff. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities he gave me as he changed my life by trusting and believing in me at a very young age."

Carr helped PHS continue its football tradition and success as Florida’s oldest high school athletic program. He credited Haynes for helping shape his life while playing for him.

"The memory of Coach Jimmy Haynes will never fade," said Carr, speaking to the PNJ in 2016 when Haynes passed away. "I know the mark he left on my mind has guided me to this point and will continue with me forever.

"He was a man of great character," Carr said. "He was authentic. There was noting contrived about Coach Jimmy Haynes. His commitment to excellence really inspired me. He hated to lose.

"I have always been grateful to him. He was the one who always made us aware of what was out there in life. He wanted us to be the very best we could be."

Carr and Spurrier – roommates at UF – were part of a Gators team that finished 9-2 in 1966 and beat Georgia Tech in the Orange Bowl.

"His teammates called him Willie C, and he loved his school and everyone around him," said Spurrier, speaking to the Gainesville Sun. "We loved him back and all of us have so many wonderful memories of Bill."

Carr was selected to the first UF Athletics Hall of Fame in 1968 as part of inaugural class of former star athletes. He then earned his master’s degree at UF and later became an assistant football coach under Doug Dickey from 1972-74 before moving into athletic administration.

Under Carr’s guidance and leadership, UF’s athletic program went from $700,000 in debt, as reported by FloridaGators.com, into a $13 million operating budget. Carr remained athletic director until 1987.

It set the foundation for where UF is now as one of the top athletic programs in financial standing across the nation.

Carr later worked as athletics director at the University of Houston from 1993-1997. His son, Scott Carr, is currently the athletic director at Florida International University.

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

