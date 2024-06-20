Pensacola Fishing Rodeo open to anglers of all ages

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2024 Busch Light Fishing Rodeo is scheduled for this weekend at Pensacola Beach.

The event, open to anglers of all ages, will run from Friday, June 21, through Monday, June 24.

Teams and individuals will compete to catch the biggest fish across 21 categories.

According to Pensacola Sports, the rodeo includes four events: General Rodeo, Outcast Tackle and Marine Youth Rodeo and the Academy Sports Junior Rodeo, Inshore Challenge, and the MarineMax King Mackerel Challenge.

In the General Rodeo, anglers will compete for the biggest catch, and over $10,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.

Anglers ages 10 and under will compete for the biggest catch in the Outcast Tackle and Marine Youth Rodeo. The Academy Sports Junior Rodeo is for anglers ages 11-15.

For the Inshore Challenge, teams will compete for the biggest catch, and a cash prize is optional.

The MarineMax King Mackerel Challenge will give anglers the chance to compete for the biggest King Mackerel catch, and a cash prize is optional.

Here is the full schedule for the Pensacola Fishing Rodeo:

Friday, June 21 Captain’s meeting at Flounder’s Chowder House: 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 Fishing begins: 12:01 a.m. Weigh-ins at Flounder’s Chowder House: 2 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23 Weigh-ins at Flowder’s Chowder House: noon to 6 p.m. Fishing ends: 6 p.m. (boats must be docked by this time)

Monday, June 24 Awards ceremony at Flounder’s Chowder House: 6:30 p.m.



Anglers can fish on land, dock or a boat.

Those interested in competing can click here to register.

