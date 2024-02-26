Pensacola Catholic two-way player Nigel Nelson commits to Division I FAU football

The 2023 PNJ Player of the Year for football has found his college home.

Pensacola Catholic’s Nigel Nelson announced over the weekend that he committed to Division I Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. After a standout junior season, Nelson said he knew he wanted to be committed going into his senior year.

And the Owls stood out after an offer on Aug. 11, followed by a recent unofficial visit, Nelson told the PNJ.

“FAU, overall, the staff is great, the facilities are great and the atmosphere is great,” Nelson said. “Staying in Florida is definitely a plus. Boca is a beautiful place, as everybody knows. … I knew FAU would be home after all the love they showed to me.”

Nelson was a two-way player for Pensacola Catholic in both 2022 and 2023, playing at safety and running back. When Nelson first got to the varsity level, he was a linebacker – his primary position – but as the team needed to fill positions, he was moved to safety.

His effectiveness on both sides of the ball pushed Pensacola Catholic to the Class 2S State Final Four, ultimately falling in overtime to Bradford, 22-21. And Nelson was a big reason, especially in the playoffs, the Crusaders got that far.

Nelson put up 1,371 yards rushing in 14 games with 25 touchdowns, including 350 yards against West Florida in October, plus 251 yards at Florida High in November in the Region 1-2S final. In all four playoff games, Nelson scored one touchdown and put up 120-plus yards.

And on defense, Nelson finished the season with 54 total tackles, with five interceptions.

“My confidence after this past season skyrocketed. I feel like I proved a lot of people wrong, and showed that I can do more than what they thought,” Nelson said. “I’m not just a big, slow linebacker. I can move and cover, given that I led the area in picks and still played both ways.”

“The … game against Florida High, Nigel kept wanting the ball at the end – and I wasn’t going to pull him out when he had a full head of steam,” Pensacola Catholic head coach Matt Adams said leading up to the Bradford game. “He doesn’t want to come off the field. He gets irritated any time I pull him off (the field).”

Nigel Nelson (23) carries the ball during the Catholic vs Walton high school playoff football game at Walton HIgh School in DeFuniak Springs on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Nelson said he will play linebacker at FAU, under defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Roc Bellantoni.

“If they needed a running back, I wouldn’t mind going back there to help the team,” Nelson said with a little laugh. “I’m sure I could get the job done.”

Bellantoni has more than 30 years of coaching experience, almost all of it coming from the college level. He was previously the defensive coordinator at FAU from 2014-16, before going to a few different spots before coming back to Boca Raton in December 2022.

He coached at Auburn University most recently.

“Coach Roc explained to me that the defense loves to run and hit. FAU loves fast and explosive guys. I feel like I fit well into that defense,” Nelson said. “I think I talked to every position coach on the defensive side and they were saying how great Coach Roc is. … And I love how they run their defense. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

On Nelson’s unofficial visit, he said he talked with one of the linebackers currently playing at FAU who transferred from Auburn when Bellantoni came back to FAU.

“When (the player) hit the transfer portal, there were a lot of schools hitting him up,” Nelson said. “But they chose to stay with Coach Roc and stay loyal, because of how much of a better player and better man he is.”

Pensacola Catholic is coming off an 11-3 (2-1 District 1-2S) record, and returns a good core of players going into Nelson’s senior season.

“We’ve been working hard in the weight room and on the field,” Nelson said, “hoping to have a great senior year and make another deep run, hopefully winning a state championship.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Catholic junior Nigel Nelson commits to FAU for football