Pensacola Catholic QB Ryan Huff commits to Division I Old Dominion University

Pensacola Catholic quarterback Ryan Huff has made his college commitment.

Huff, after his first season with the Crusaders, announced on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has verbally committed to Division I Old Dominion University. Huff said he visited the Monarchs on Saturday, and that's when he committed before announcing it this week.

The facilities, in Huff's opinion, are "nothing short of a Power 5" school. "The (coaching) staff just made (his) decision even more sure," Huff added.

ODU is based out of Norfolk, Virginia, and competes in the Sun Belt Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The SBC also has some relatively close teams to Pensacola, including Troy University and the University of South Alabama.

"I’m really excited to finally have the recruiting process done with. I feel at home with where I’m at. I’m not worried anymore," Huff told the PNJ. "I’m just focused on my senior year now, and I’m excited to have a great year.”

The offer from Old Dominion came recently on Jan. 31, one of the latest schools to offer Huff. He also held offers from the likes of Samford University, the University of Central Florida, Liberty University, New Mexico State, Ole Miss, Florida A&M and Toledo.

"I don’t think there was any recency bias or anything like that. … Old Dominion just came with the strongest push," Huff said. "I think I’ll have a great opportunity there compared to some of the other schools.

"I was recruited very hard by Coach (Kevin) Decker, their offensive coordinator. He showed me the place I could have in this offense and the impact I could make on the program. I believe he’s one of the best offensive coordinators in the country, and I believe this program is on the up. I’m just really excited and blessed to be a part of it.”

Huff was impressive during his first year with the Crusaders, after transferring from Bowling Green, Kentucky, going into his junior season. Huff had a good first impression during Pensacola Catholic's spring game last year, throwing for three touchdowns against Pine Forest.

As a junior, Huff threw for 2,018 yards in 14 games, averaging 144.1 yards a game. He also threw for 14 touchdowns on a team that was dominant in the run game.

Huff had a few big games, including a 326-yard passing night against Prince Avenue Christian (Georgia) in September, despite falling, 56-20. He also had a pair of 200-plus-yard nights with 276 yards against Walton during the regular season, and 252 yards against St. John Paul II in November. In both of those games, Huff threw for three touchdowns.

“It took some adjusting to begin with. I obviously had my beginner struggles. … From every game and every practice, I learned a lot," Huff said. "Having looked back on it, I can really see how much I developed and learned under this coaching staff.

“I don’t think you can get recruited like you do at Catholic anywhere else in the city. Catholic is one of the best recruited programs in the state," Huff said of the difference at Pensacola Catholic after his first year. "And the fact that I have such proactive coaches to help me get recruited and guide me through this process, it helps me a lot to understand the way you get recruited.”

Huff said he is excited for his senior season, with a good amount of weapons coming back to the Crusaders after an impressive 2023 season that saw them advance to the State Final Four, falling to Bradford in the semifinals in overtime.

"I’m really starting to pick up on what I’m doing and can make decisions on my own. I’m just excited to use my experience from last year to give us a bigger edge than what we already have," Huff said. "We're still a state-championship caliber team. That's 100% the goal this year."

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Catholic's Ryan Huff commits to Old Dominion University