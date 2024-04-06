Pensacola Catholic boys lacrosse shuts out Pensacola in regular-season finale | AREA ROUNDUP

xxx xxx

Here's a roundup of area contests that happened on Friday, March 5.

Baseball

Fort Walton Beach 8, Booker T. Washington 7: The Vikings won on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Fort Walton Beach initially raced out to an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning, three in the second and two more in the first to go up 6-0. But Booker T. responded with four runs in the fifth and three more in the fifth to take a 7-6 advantage.

Fort Walton Beach scored the game-tying and game-winning runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure victory.

Connor Jones led Booker T. with two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Jasean Mobley tacked on two hits with two RBIs and a run. Donovan Camacho singled with two runs. J.R. Riley doubled with a run and an RBI. Both Jonathan Wallin and Drew O'Quinn recorded a hit with a run. J.J. Startzel singled in the game.

P.J. Ruffin plated a run, while Ricky Bucco tallied two RBIs.

Travis Bright threw six innings in the game, striking out seven batters. He allowed eight hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks. Parker Zareck, who recorded the loss, allowed two runs and two walks. Riley allowed one walk.

The Wildcats (2-13) play Lighthouse Private Christian Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Central 13, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 4: The Jaguars keep rolling with a dominant win over the Stingrays.

Lighthouse opened the scoring with a run in the second frame, just for Central to take a 2-1 lead after the third. The game was tied 3-3 after the fourth inning before Central took off.

The Jaguars scored three runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth – interrupted by a run from the Stingrays in the top of the sixth – to create plenty of space for the win.

Carson Baxley led Central with a trio of hits, including two runs and two RBIs. Gavin Schmidt doubled with an RBI. Dylen Houk recorded a single with three runs. Kaden Ellison posted a hit and a run.

Justin Smarr (3), Payton Holland (2), Brayden Faust and Quincy Wilson all scored runs. Wilson, Connor Houk and Holland all tallied RBIs.

Dylen Houk recorded the win on the mound with six innings pitched, fanning six batters. He allowed six hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks. Baxley, in relief, struck out two batters in an inning. He allowed two walks.

Central (15-1) hosts Freeport at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Escambia 13, Pine Forest 4: The Gators picked up the regular-season sweep over the Eagles.

The Gators' offense got off to a hot start, taking a 7-1 lead after two innings, before adding three more runs in the third frame. While Pine Forest responded with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, Escambia tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth to run away with the win.

For Escambia, Clayton Sanders recorded three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and a run. Anthony Hall, with a single and a double, scored three times and posted two RBIs. Ryan McVay also had two hits with two runs and an RBI. Christian Stone posted two hits, plating three runs and adding a pair of RBIs.

Jordan Luckie singled with a run and an RBI, while Marcus Days singled and scored. Taiyvn Anderson tacked on a hit. Tucker Nix, Carter Mills, Kylar Russell and Joshua Lipscomb all plated runs. Reid Shiver tallied two RBIs.

Ethan Pardue earned the win on the mound in 4.1 innings pitched, striking out two batters. He allowed four hits, two runs and two walks. In 1.2 innings, Stone fanned five batters, surrendering a hit and a walk. Lipscomb, in one inning, struck out one batter and allowed one hit, two runs and a walk.

Offensive stats were not reported for the Eagles.

Swiers threw five innings on the mound, striking out five batters. He allowed seven hits, seven runs (two earned) and three walks. Eli Brown, in one inning, struck out three batters, allowing two hits, three runs and three walks.

Pine Forest (5-11) goes to Northview on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Escambia (15-3) hosts Pensacola Catholic on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Gulf Breeze 7, South Warren (Kentucky) 0: The Dolphins have picked up back-to-back shutouts by identical scores.

Gulf Breeze scored one run in the first and second innings, before adding two more in the third. The Dolphins rounded out their scoring with three plated runs in the fifth frame.

Extra-base hits were not at a premium, as five players recorded doubles for Gulf Breeze. Battle Alberson led the team with three hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run. Gavin Quenneville also had three hits with a double, scoring a run. Carter Hoeft had a multi-hit night, tacking on an RBI.

Carter McIlwain doubled with a run and an RBI. Bryson Rouillier doubled with a run. Tommy Regan and Josh Peterson both tacked on a hit and an RBI, while Jake Hooten posted a hit and a run. Roman Jackson tacked on a hit, two runs and an RBI.

Jacob Thorn threw a complete game shutout for Gulf Breeze, striking out 11 batters. He surrendered two hits and a walk.

Gulf Breeze (10-9) hosts Pace on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Jay 19, L.E.A.D. Academy 0: The Royals earned a run-rule win after just 3.5 innings in what was an abbreviated perfect game.

Jay got off to a hot start, going on a 13-run tear in the first inning. The Royals scored two more runs in the second, and four more in the third, to enforce the 15-run rule.

Nick Baxley had a big four-hit night for Jay, with a run and three RBIs. Ethan McDonald posted three hits, including two doubles, with four runs and four RBIs. Brady Godwin tacked on a single and a double with two runs and two RBIs. Wyatt Peaden also had a multi-hit night, adding a couple RBIs and a run.

Grayson Shehan singled with three runs and an RBI. Landon Golden contributed a hit with two RBIs. Jacob Cannon had a hit, a run and an RBI. Jax Lowery doubled with two runs.

Kaden Strength, Hayden Morris (3) and Clay Norris all plated runs, while Norris (2) and Morris added RBIs.

Morris and Lowery both split time. Morris earned the win with two innings pitched and three strikeouts. Lowery also threw two innings and three strikeouts.

Jay (7-7) goes to Flomaton (Alabama) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Corbin (Kentucky) 18, Navarre 8: Both teams got off to a hot start, but it was the Redhounds who pulled away late.

Navarre led 5-4 after the first inning, then 7-5 after two. Corbin responded with five runs in the third inning to take a 10-8 advantage. After that, it was all Corbin with two runs in the fourth, four in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Lane Kasper posted two hits for Navarre, including a double, with a run and an RBI. Ryan Ragan and Pierce Brooks both recorded a hit with an RBI and two runs. Ashton Sieg tallied a hit, a run and an RBI.

Ace Demotts posted a hit with two runs. Logan Hand doubled with an RBI. Colton Bunn tallied a hit and a run, while Bo Shipley singled in the game. J.P. Rivers plated a run.

Demotts recorded the loss on the mound with two innings pitched. He struck out two batters, allowing four hits, 10 runs and four walks. Austin Day, also in two innings, fanned one batter, but surrendered two hits, two runs and two walks. Rivers, in one inning, allowed three hits and two walks. In one inning, Luke Maher allowed a hit, three runs and a walk.

Navarre (6-10) hosts Pace at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Pace 6, Lincoln 5: The Patriots' win streak remains alive, now at nine games.

Pace quickly raced out to a 5-0 lead after two innings. Lincoln scored one run in the third, and two runs in the fourth and fifth frames to tie the game. But Pace scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth to secure victory.

Stats were not reported.

Pace (11-5) goes to Navarre on Monday at 7 p.m.

Pensacola 7, LeFlore (Alabama) 1: The Tigers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

It was an abbreviated three-inning game that saw Pensacola take a 6-0 lead after the first inning, before scoring one more time in the second. LeFlore erased the shutout in the bottom of the third inning.

Ian Ross had two hits in the game with a run and an RBI. Logan Rothe singled with two RBIs and a run. Chriszaven Jones had a hit, a run and an RBI. Rupert Sproles, Terrance Bowens, Braylen Steele and Cameron Hamilton all plated runs.

Sproles threw a complete game, striking out eight batters. He surrendered two hits and a run.

Pensacola (5-12) goes to L.E.A.D. Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Providence School 12, Tate 2: The Stallions won by mercy rule after six innings.

Tate struck first with a pair of runs in the opening inning, but it was all Providence School from there. With two runs in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and three more in the sixth, they got enough runs for the 10-run rule.

Bray Touchstone had a home run with a run and two RBIs. Clif Quiggins singled twice. Madox Land plated a run.

Zane Warrington recorded the loss on the mound, striking out four batters in four innings. He allowed five hits, five runs (two earned) and two walks. In 0.2 innings, Nate Connors allowed two hits. Sheppard Edgar, also in 0.2 innings, struck out a batter, allowing a hit, three runs (one earned) and four walks. In 0.1 innings, Hayden St. Amant fanned one batter but allowed four runs and three walks.

Tate (8-9) hosts Navarre on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Softball

Northview 16, Escambia 1: The Chiefs won in dominant fashion at home over Escambia.

Even though the Gators opened the scoring with a run in the first, Northview tied the game in the second frame. That was before going on a monstrous 13-run tear in the third frame, with two more runs in the fourth, to secure the 15-run rule.

Avery Stuckey tallied two hits, including a double, with three RBIs and a run for Northview. Chloe Ragsdale also recorded two hits and a run. Riley Brooks tripled with three RBIs and two runs. Bailey Burkette posted a double and scored three runs.

Makayla Golson recorded a hit with two runs and an RBI. Kylee Langham had a hit, a run and an RBI. Braylon Shelley, Mikayla McAnnally (3), Mayson Edwards and Daviona Randolph all plated runs, while Randolph added an RBI.

At the pitcher's circle, Stuckey threw two innings, striking out three batters. She allowed a hit, a run and two walks. Randolph, also in two innings, fanned three batters, allowing two hits and two walks.

Escambia's Madelynn Ladner posted two hits with an RBI. Halina Bell also recorded a hit. Olivia Bourgeois tallied a run.

Kaylee Parker recorded the loss, allowing five hits, seven runs (three earned) and a walk in two innings. Ayvana Rodrigues surrendered six hits, seven runs (three earned) and two walks in an inning. Bourgeois, in 0.1 innings, allowed three hits, two runs and two walks.

Escambia (5-8) goes to Pine Forest on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Northview (14-1) travels to Choctaw on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Fort Walton Beach 2, Gulf Breeze 0: The Dolphins fell in a narrow contest at home.

Fort Walton Beach scored once in the first and once in the fifth for the tight win.

Leila Ammon and Kenna King both had a double for Gulf Breeze, while Taylor Keown singled in the game.

Ammon threw a complete game with 14 strikeouts, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and a walk.

Gulf Breeze (9-4) goes to Milton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Crestview 15, Pine Forest 0: The Eagles were run-ruled in four innings against Crestview.

The Bulldogs scored six runs in both the first and second innings, before finding three more runs in the fourth for the mercy rule.

Ellie Rudd posted two hits for Pine Forest, while Alexzandria Holston also had a hit.

Rudd also threw a complete game, striking out four batters in four innings. She allowed 10 hits, 15 runs (four earned) and two walks.

Pine Forest (6-6) hosts Escambia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

West Florida 7, Tate 0: The Jaguars returned to the win column with a perfect game at the Aggies.

West Florida went up 5-0 after the first inning, rounding out its scoring with a run in the fifth and seventh innings.

Peyton Womack recorded the loss for the Aggies, striking out four batters in four innings. She allowed six hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks. Jordan Smith, in three innings, fanned four batters, allowing six hits, two runs and a walk.

Stats for West Florida were not reported.

Tate (9-6) goes to Navarre on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. West Florida (7-8) hosts Niceville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boys lacrosse

Pensacola Catholic 24, Pensacola 0: The Crusaders ended their regular season with a shutout.

Quarter-by-quarter scores were not reported. Individual stats were not available.

Both Pensacola (2-11) and Pensacola Catholic (13-2) will wait for district tournaments to begin next week.

Girls lacrosse

Navarre 11, Fort Walton Beach 1: The Raiders ended their regular season with a dominant win over Fort Walton Beach.

Navarre shut out the Vikings, 5-0, in the first half before coasting to an 11-1 final.

Rozlyn Palmer led all scorers with six goals in the game. Ravyn Jimenez (2 goals) and Haven Tessmer-Embres (1 goal, 1 assist) had multi-point nights as well.

Lauren Mavity and Marialys Dekom both scored goals. Ainsley Riddle and Blakely Marshall tallied assists.

In net, Kaylin Gonzalez and Jenna Bauridel split time. Gonzalez made four saves, allowing one goal. Bauridel stopped the lone shot she faced.

Navarre (3-13) will gear up for the district tournament next week.

Bishop Moore 14, Pensacola Catholic 7: The Crusaders fell in their regular-season finale.

Bishop Moore went up 8-5 after the first half, before the Hornets' defense limited Pensacola Catholic en route to the 14-7 win.

Stats were not reported.

Pensacola Catholic (16-2) will wait to see its opponent in the district tournament next week.

Tate 10, Pensacola 1: The Aggies snapped a nine-game losing streak to end the regular season.

Half-by-half scores were not available.

Taelyn Hubbard led the Aggies with a three-goal hat trick. Amaya Randolph and Kira Bigalow both scored two goals. Talia Mendiola, Haydem Burton and Tatum Harris all rounded out the scoring. Mallarie Orcino tallied an assist.

Carly Helmig made two saves on three shots.

Stats for Pensacola were not provided.

Tate (4-13) and Pensacola (2-10) have district tournaments starting next week.

Boys track and field

43rd Frank Lay Patriot Invitational: Thirteen teams competed on the boys side at the Patriot Invitational.

Navarre took top spot with 89.50 team points. Following close behind were Fort Walton Beach (89 points) and Pace (86 points).

Here are the top-three finishers from each event:

High jump: Caden White (Fort Walton Beach) – 6 feet; Daniel McDaniel (Escambia) – 5 feet, 10 inches; Quincy Williams (Pensacola Christian Academy) / Tate Rodriguez (Milton) – 5 feet, 10 inches

Pole vault: Garren Lattig (Navarre) – 13 feet, 5.5 inches; Therron Percival (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 13 feet, 5.5 inches; Jazz Lee Brown (Booker T. Washington) – 12 feet, 5.5 inches

Long jump: Daniel McDaniel (Escambia) – 20 feet, 5 inches; Tristan Sanders (Fort Walton Beach) – 20 feet, 4 inches; Keishawn Smith (Crestview) – 20 feet, 3 inches

Triple jump: Malakai Saul (Crestview) – 42 feet, 11.75 inches; Demarcus Boykins (Escambia) – 42 feet, 5.75 inches; Tristen Pace (Gulf Breeze) – 41 feet, 10.25 inches

Discus: Dylan Bosner (Gulf Breeze) – 140 feet, 3 inches; Brayden Gates (Pace) – 136 feet, 10 inches; Keegan Dickerson (Pace) – 134 feet, 1 inch

Javelin: Brayden Gates (Pace) – 165 feet, 6 inches; Jarod Tupua (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 162 feet, 3 inches; Edward O'Brien (Tate) – 155 feet, 8 inches

Shot put: Wesley Markoch (Fort Walton Beach) – 50 feet, 2.75 inches; Steven Ulloa (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 48 feet, 7.75 inches; Braxton Barr (Navarre) – 47 feet, 4 inches

3,200-meter run: Jed Fears (Pensacola Christian) – 10 minutes, 4.26 seconds (10:04.253); Brody Bruce (Navarre) – 10 minutes, 4.26 seconds (10:04.260); Braeden Hunt (Gulf Breeze) – 10 minutes, 12.95 seconds

4x800-meter relay: Fort Walton Beach (Connor Rising, Matheus Ferreira, Hudson Walton, Grant Chastain) – 8 minutes, 26.88 seconds; Tate (Maurice Walker, Nicholas Brock, Grant Bray-Hasty, Damian Cullen) – 8 minutes, 36.15 seconds; Gulf Breeze (Jackson Crowder, Elias Narramore, Heath Maguire, Riley Watson) – 8 minutes, 37.10 seconds

110-meter hurdles: Jiavers Yacinthe (Pace) – 15.45 seconds; Latrell Dukes (Tate) – 16.08 seconds; Kaleb Knisley (Tate) – 17.21 seconds

100-meter dash: Demarcus Boykins (Escambia) – 11.46 seconds; Andrew Anderson (Milton) – 11.47 seconds; Lazarius Parks (Crestview) – 11.51 seconds

800-meter run: Maurice Walker (Tate) – 2 minutes, 4.59 seconds; Grant Chastain (Fort Walton Beach) – 2 minutes, 4.93 seconds; Eric Dennard (Escambia) – 2 minutes, 5.71 seconds

4x100-meter relay: Pine Forest (Ja'Mais Watkins, Xavier Thompson, Latrell Mcghee, Nathaniel Lyons) – 44.22 seconds; Booker T. Washington (Darius Stallworth, Anthony Coleman, Dav'eyon Stallworth, Kaleb Campbell) – 44.71 seconds; Tate (Jonathan Deloach, Laquarius Bradford, Jymon McCaster, Elijah Scott) – 44.80 seconds

400-meter dash: Jalyn Gantt (Navarre) – 52.75 seconds; Markiece Kramer (Pace) – 53.61 seconds; Abiola Adigun (Tate) – 53.79 seconds

400-meter hurdles: Latrell Dukes (Tate) – 59.84 seconds; Anthony Gee (Pine Forest) – 1 minute, 1.68 seconds; Maximus Cauthen (Escambia) – 1 minute, 1.81 seconds

200-meter dash: Andrew Anderson (Milton) – 23.42 seconds; Nathaniel Lyons (Pine Forest) – 23.43 seconds; Grant Bray-Hasty (Tate) – 23.55 seconds

1,600-meter run: Andrew Sheppard (Pensacola Christian) – 4 minutes, 42.05 seconds; Emery Mcgriff (Crestview) – 5 minutes, 4.50 seconds; Grant Chastain (Fort Walton Beach) – 4 minutes, 46.64 seconds

4x400-meter relay: Escambia (Trayveon Mitchell, Isaiah Smith, Eric Dennard, Demarcus Boykins) – 3 minutes, 30 seconds; Tate (Latrell Dukes, Grant Bray-Hasty, Abiola Adigun, Damian Cullen) – 3 minutes, 32.53 seconds; Navarre (Jalyn Grant, Noah Chin, Marcos Gonzalez, Vincent Hoffner) – 3 minutes, 35.28 seconds

Girls track and field

43rd Frank Lay Patriot Invitational: It literally came down to the final event to see who would be declared the winner of the invitational.

Pine Forest won the 4x400-meter relay, and in turn the invitational, with 130 points. Pensacola Christian Academy (127.50) and Fort Walton Beach (110) finished second and third.

Here are the top-three finishers from each event:

High jump: Chanel Rutledge (Booker T. Washington) – 5 feet; Lakin Mathews (Central) – 5 feet; Sara Cass Napa (Fort Walton Beach) – 4 feet, 8 inches

Pole vault: Payton Kanis (Pace) – 12 feet, 5.5 inches; Lyla Massie (Gulf Breeze) – 10 feet, 6 inches; Daveigh Jo Meredith / Cadence Black (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 9 feet, 0.25 inches

Long jump: Ta'nae Henderson (Pine Forest) – 17 feet, 2.75 inches; Unique Redmond (Crestview) – 16 feet, 10 inches; Chanel Rutledge (Booker T. Washington) – 16 feet, 7.5 inches

Triple jump: Unique Redmond (Crestview) – 34 feet, 5 inches; Chrisshona Bargaineer (Pine Forest) – 32 feet, 0.25 inches; Victoria Wells (Gulf Breeze) – 31 feet, 8 inches

Discus: Rylee Henderson (Pace) – 131 feet, 9 inches; Mila McSwain (Fort Walton Beach) – 103 feet, 9 inches; IsaBella Jairala (Escambia) – 101 feet, 7 inches

Javelin: Yasmin Lott (Fort Walton Beach) – 111 feet, 4 inches; Makala Sims (Fort Walton Beach) – 108 feet, 7 inches; Callie Posey (Central) – 97 feet, 8 inches

Shot put: Christina Lett (Tate) – 41 feet, 4 inches; Rylee Henderson (Pace) – 37 feet, 9.25 inches; Alanna Barradas (Gulf Breeze) – 36 feet, 1.75 inches

3,200-meter run: Reagan Smith (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 11 minutes, 26.27 seconds; Sofia Peterlevitz (Pensacola Christian) – 12 minutes, 1.93 seconds; Belicia O'Grady (Fort Walton Beach) – 12 minutes, 8.47 seconds

4x800-meter relay: Pensacola Christian Academy (Jaimee Tutton, Reagan Smith, Karissa Keyser, RaeAnne Tutton) – 9 minutes, 58.80 seconds; Fort Walton Beach (Belicia O'Grady, Adaysha Holliness, Dahlia Irizarry, Reece Knowlton) – 10 minutes, 6.82 seconds; Gulf Breeze (Ashton Dahlem, Gracee Hood, Zoe Liguori-Bills, Isabella Mancuso) – 10 minutes, 16.50 seconds

100-meter hurdles: Ta'nae Henderson (Pine Forest) – 15.66 seconds; Synia Hughley (Pensacola) – 16.23 seconds; Naomi Butler (Escambia) – 17.32 seconds

100-meter dash: Chrisshona Bargaineer (Pine Forest) – 13.31 seconds; Mauricia Howard (Pine Forest) – 13.35 seconds; Unique Redmon (Crestview) – 13.38 seconds

800-meter run: Reece Knowlton (Fort Walton Beach) – 2 minutes, 20.71 seconds; Rae Anne Tutton (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 2 minutes, 23.43 seconds; Jaimee Tutton (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 2 minutes, 23.74 seconds

4x100-meter relay: Pine Forest (Trinity Jordan, Mauricia Howard, Ta'nae Henderson, Chrisshona Bargaineer) – 49.61 seconds; Pensacola (Elecia Johnson, Synia Hughley, Kimiya Travis, Naryia Simpkins) – 51.29 seconds; Navarre (Emma Bailey, Emma Barry, Nariah Travis, Sage Wesson) – 52.30 seconds

400-meter dash: Rezaria Carter (Pensacola Christian) – 1 minute, 1.54 seconds; Reece Knowlton (Fort Walton Beach Academy) – 1 minute, 1.77 seconds; Ziyonna Carter (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 1 minute, 1.85 seconds

400-meter hurdles: Synia Hughley (Pensacola) – 1 minute, 8.16 seconds; Trinity Jordan (Pine Forest) – 1 minute, 12.59 seconds; Mozelle Powell (Gulf Breeze) – 1 minute, 14.48 seconds

200-meter dash: Sierra Brooks (Booker T. Washington) – 27.28 seconds; Chrisshona Bargaineer (Pine Forest) – 27.73 seconds; Mauricia Howard (Pine Forest) – 27.87 seconds

1,600-meter run: RaeAnne Tutton (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 5 minutes, 12.95 seconds; Jaimee Tutton (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 5 minutes, 13.08 seconds; Reagan Smith (Pensacola Christian Academy) – 5 minutes, 19.53 seconds

4x400-meter relay: Pine Forest (Callie Howard, Mauricia Howard, Briasia Knight, Chamyah McDole) – 4 minutes, 20.11 seconds; Pensacola (Kera Graham, Kimiya Travis, Synia Hughley, Naryia Simpkins) – 4 minutes, 20.11 seconds; Pensacola Christian Academy (Rezaria Carter, Oceana Griego, Jayln Johnson, Ziyonna Carter) – 4 minutes, 21.37 seconds

