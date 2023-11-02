Will this be Penny Hardaway's breakthrough Memphis basketball season? 5 bold predictions

Is this the year Penny Hardaway gets Memphis basketball over the hump?

The Tigers have made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. But not since 2009 have they advanced beyond the round of 32.

In an effort to change that, the sixth-year Memphis coach grabbed the transfer portal by the horns. He scored big wins, landing the likes of Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly, St. John's do-it-all dynamo David Jones, and Louisiana center Jordan Brown − the reigning Lou Henson Award winner. He accentuated the marquee names with strong complementary additions, such as versatile Temple forward Nick Jourdain and UCF backup point guard Jayhlon Young.

So, before Memphis formally gets the 2023-24 season going − against Jackson State at FedExForum on Monday (7 p.m., ESPN+) let's make some bold predictions.

Double-digit non-conference wins

One of the more prominent talking points has been the Tigers' non-conference schedule − for good reason.

Outside of the three buy games, Memphis will face Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, VCU, Texas A&M − all away from FedExForum − Clemson, Virginia and Vanderbilt. The combined average preseason KenPom ranking of that group is 56.7. The Tigers will also face either Arkansas (No. 14 KenPom rating) or Stanford (No. 42), as well as either North Carolina (No. 17), Villanova (No. 23), Texas Tech (No. 43) or Northern Iowa (No. 98) at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

That's an awfully daunting run. But the Tigers are well equipped for it. They will go into AAC play with a 10-3 non-conference mark, losing to Texas A&M, VCU and someone in the Bahamas.

Memphis basketball: A record-setting season from 3

After last week's exhibition win over Lane College, Jones might have said it best.

"We've got a lot of weapons on this team," he said.

Against Lane, Memphis scored 100 points in regulation for the first time in two years. Twelve players scored. Five players scored in double figures. But six different Tigers made at least one 3-pointer, as Memphis finished 9-of-18.

Expect Memphis to make that a theme throughout this season. So much so that these Tigers will break the program record for made 3-pointers. The record belongs to the 2008-09 team, which hit 302 in 40 games.

This Memphis team's ability to knock down the 3-ball prolifically will surprise a lot of people.

Ashton Hardaway will prove AAC's coaches wrong

While we're on the subject of 3-point shooting, let's talk about Ashton Hardaway.

He is one of three true freshmen on the roster. But he's the only one of the three who didn't get any preseason love from the AAC coaches' poll. Carl Cherenfant and JJ Taylor shared the league's preseason Rookie of the Year honor.

But it will be Ashton Hardaway who will claim that award. The 6-8 wing is going to be a very big part of Memphis' offense, mostly because of his 3-point shooting ability. He has already proven he's not afraid to let it fly, attempting 23 through his first four exhibition games. And he's already hitting quite a few of them, too, knocking down 43.4% during that stretch. Only Jayden Hardaway, his older brother, had a better success rate (53.8%) over that span.

Memphis has had three of the last four AAC Rookie of the Year winners. Ashton Hardaway will make it four of the last five.

Tigers will lose two AAC games. But neither will be to FAU

Florida Atlantic is the favorite to win the AAC, according to the league's coaches. The Tigers were picked to finish second.

Neither one of those things will happen. In fact, Memphis will lose two regular-season games in conference play. But neither one will come at the hands of FAU. The Tigers will sweep the regular-season series with the Owls. They will lose at Tulane and at East Carolina, making them 26-5 going into the AAC Tournament.

Penny Hardaway will get over the NCAA Tournament hump

The NCAA Tournament hump, in this case, is advancing past the first weekend.

BURNING QUESTIONS FOR PENNY HARDAWAY: Does Memphis basketball need DeAndre Williams for deep run?

If the Tigers actually do go into Selection Sunday with 26-28 wins, odds are they won't be relegated to an 8- or 9-seed. That should go a long way toward helping them get to the Sweet 16.

But, more than that, this Memphis team is too talented to be sent home early again. Hardaway and the Tigers are due for a run, and it will happen in March.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Penny Hardaway, Memphis go far in NCAA Tournament, more predictions