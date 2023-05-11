Penny Hardaway taking Memphis basketball team to Dominican Republic this summer

The Memphis basketball team is headed back to the beach this summer.

The Tigers will take a weeklong trip to the Dominican Republic in August, playing three exhibition games against teams made up of local pro and club players, multiple sources told The Commercial Appeal on Thursday. Penny Hardaway's team will spend Aug. 1-7 in La Romana. The sources requested anonymity because a formal announcement has not yet been made by the university.

Specific details regarding the Tigers' Caribbean trip have not yet been finalized, the sources said.

NCAA rules permit college basketball teams to take an international trip once every four years. Memphis last made a foreign trek in August 2019, visiting Nassau, Bahamas. That team was largely made up of Hardaway's first No. 1 recruiting class, although James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa did not participate.

In addition to the exhibitions, programs that opt to make overseas trips are afforded 10 extra practices to prepare. The international trips became more common in 2010 when rules changed to allow freshmen to participate after getting through the NCAA clearinghouse and completing summer school classes.

The Dominican Republic won't be the Tigers' only international trip this year. Memphis will travel to the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 23-25). The bracket has not been set, but the field includes North Carolina, Villanova, Arkansas, Michigan, Stanford, Texas Tech and Northern Iowa.

