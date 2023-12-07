Penny Hardaway speaks to reporters after Memphis basketball's win over VCU
Memphis basketball defeated VCU 85-80 in overtime on Dec. 6, 2023, in Richmond, Va.
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
There are a lot of players returning from injury, so a lot of fantasy basketball managers are going to need to make some decisions on who to send back to the waiver wire. Check out our list.
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. What changed?
Vanderbilt was 27-55 in Mason's time with the team.
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
It's another jam packed episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' with the L.A. Chargers running back and Matt Harmon. The two recap the Chargers riveting (hint of sarcasm) 6-0 win over the New England Patriots, discuss the MVP race and provide their top four RBs for the fantasy postseason.
Lawrence will be monitored during the next few days, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
The spread has already shifted in Alabama's favor as bettors love the Tide to win outright.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
For the first time in nearly two decades, Connecticut, Stanford and Tennessee all lost on the same day. The last time that happened was Dec. 29, 2004, according to ESPN.
James Harden felt betrayed by Daryl Morey when the max deal he was promised never materialized.
Arizona is still No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2014.