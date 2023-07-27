What Penny Hardaway said about Mikey Williams ahead of Memphis' Dominican Republic basketball trip

Time hasn't done much to change Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway's stance on Mikey Williams' status with the program.

Speaking publicly Thursday for the first time in nearly two months, Hardaway told reporters at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center that Williams is still a Tiger.

"Nothing has changed, thus far, with the program," Hardaway said. "He's part of it now. I don't know how long that goes. I want him to be here. But obviously, circumstances are gonna dictate that."

Williams' "circumstances" remain in legal limbo. The four-star combo guard, who signed with the Tigers in November 2022, was arrested in April on six felony gun charges stemming from a shooting outside his California home in March.

On July 7, his preliminary hearing (which already had been postponed once) was postponed again until Sept. 5 — more than a week after the fall semester begins at Memphis. A readiness conference has been set for Aug. 16.

Williams, who pleaded not guilty to five counts of assault with a firearm and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, allegedly shot at a car with five people inside on March 27 outside his San Diego County home. He faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

While Williams is listed on the Tigers' most up-to-date online roster, he has not yet reported to campus. The other three freshmen signees (Ashton Hardaway, JJ Taylor and Carl Cherenfant) have joined the team and are going through offseason workouts.

The men's basketball team is scheduled to travel to the Dominican Republic Aug. 1-7 for three exhibition games. Memphis will face the Dominican national team on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) in Santo Domingo, and two games against Dominican select teams (5 p.m. Aug. 4, and 4 p.m. Aug. 6) in La Romana.

