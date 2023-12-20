Penny Hardaway on Memphis basketball's win over Virginia: 'This is storybook for me'
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway speaks to reporters after the Tigers' win over Virginia.
Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway speaks to reporters after the Tigers' win over Virginia.
LSU had its best game of the season in Angel Reese's return.
The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Grayson Allen has been an ... interesting player throughout his career, but should fantasy managers trade for him? Here is a rundown of players to target or send out.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
The New York Jets’ 13 seasons without an NFL playoff appearance don’t compare to the nearly two decades of despair that Blue Demons supporters have endured.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
UCLA's second matchup of the season against a future conference foe culminated in an approximation of what the Bruins will do in the Big Ten next season with multiple in-season trips across the country to the East Coast and Midwest.
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy hoops landscape for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
The NFL MVP race continued to heat up on Sunday night.
“I felt like the kid that didn’t do anything in the class project but got an A,” Allen said afterward. Here's what he meant, and why it should put the rest of the AFC on notice.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?