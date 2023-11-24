How Penny Hardaway, Eric Musselman feel about future of Memphis basketball-Arkansas series

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas − The future of the Memphis-Arkansas rivalry in basketball remains unclear.

The series was, at long last, renewed Thursday. In the 22nd meeting all-time and the first since January 2003, the Tigers (5-0) defeated the Razorbacks (4-2) 84-79 on the strength of a career-best 36 points from David Jones. The game was played as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis, a multi-team event held at Imperial Arena.

But fans of both programs have been outspoken for years that they strongly desire a proper resumption of the once-strong rivalry. Last week, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway made it clear where he stands on the matter.

"I think me and (Arkansas coach Eric) Musselman will eventually work that out," he said.

On Thursday, though, Musselman was non-committal. When The Commercial Appeal asked him whether he would be open to scheduling Memphis in the future, he interrupted the question.

"I don't do the scheduling," he said.

Fans of both teams that traveled to Paradise Island were treated to an old-fashioned throwback to the days when Hardaway and fellow Memphian Todd Day squared off several times in the early 1990s. The competitive affair which featured 14 lead changes and nine ties harkened back to when both fan bases relished the matchup.

Musselman chalked the atmosphere up to the loaded field at this year's Battle 4 Atlantis and tournament settings in general.

"I mean that’s a tournament," he said. "The environment here has been incredible for all the games."

On this Thanksgiving Day, Hardaway was left feeling appreciative that the series, now tied at 11-11, added another entertaining chapter.

“The city of Memphis understood what this game meant (when the rivalry was at its peak), and the entire state of Arkansas understood what this game meant, Memphis vs. Arkansas,” Hardaway said.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Penny Hardaway, Eric Musselman on Memphis-Arkansas basketball series