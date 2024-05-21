Pennsylvania well-represented on U.S. Field Hockey’s Junior Pan American roster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WHTM) – The 18-athlete roster set to compete at the women’s field hockey 2024 Junior Pan American Championship in July was announced Monday with Pennsylvania heavily represented.

“I am pleased to announce the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship roster,” said U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Allen Law. “The selection process was challenging, as all 28 athletes trained diligently and embraced our values and high-performance mentality.”

Four of the 18 athletes traveling to Tamanawis Park in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada to compete from July 2-12 hail from the Keystone State.

The Pennsylvania athletes are as follows:

Olivia Bent-Cole – Philadelphia, Pa.

Milaw Clause – Stroudsburg, Pa.

Hope Rose – Dauphin, Pa.

Kelly Smith – Downingtown, Pa.

Of the eight athletes in the training group who are not currently traveling with the team and are considered non-traveling alternates, four are from Pennsylvania:

Catherine Arentz – Sinking Spring, Pa.

Abigail Burnett – Zionsville, Pa.

Erika Culp – Birdsboro, Pa.

Rylie Wollerton – Gibsonia, Pa.

Eight of the athletes representing the United States participated in last year’s JPAC and the 2024 Junior World Cup including Pennsylvanians Bent-Cole and Rose.

From Pennsylvania to Paris: Two Team USA Field Hockey athletes preparing for Summer Olympics

This event is a qualifier for the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup (JWC). The athletes competing were chosen from three selection camps that took place earlier this spring and one held last weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The top three women’s teams at the JPAC round-robin event will automatically qualify for the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup.

Last year at JPAC the U-21 USWNT earned gold for the second time in history. They secured qualification to the 2023 JWC with the win, finishing 10th in the world.

The Women’s 2024 JPAC Schedule is as follows (time in EST):

Wednesday, July 3 at 5 p.m. – USA vs. Uruguay

Thursday, July 4 at 5 p.m. – USA vs. Chile

Saturday, July 6 at 1 p.m. – Mexico vs. USA

Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m. – USA vs. Argentina

Tuesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. – Canada vs. USA

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.