Pennsylvania well-represented on 2024 Senior Nexus Championship roster

(WHTM) – USA Field Hockey announced the roster Tuesday for the 2024 Senior Nexus Championship being held in Virginia Beach, Virginia from July 14-16 and many Pennsylvania athletes are competing.

The annual Senior NXC features 144 elite collegiate and post-college athletes. Athletes have been training at one of the seven USA Field Hockey High Performance Centers across the country throughout the spring and early summer in hopes of being chosen for the competition.

The Senior NXC acts as a selection opportunity for the 2024-25 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Selection Camps, Junior USWNT Selection Camps, U.S. Women’s National Development team and U.S. Women’s National Team.

The Pennsylvania athletes chosen for the roster is as follows:

Ellen Almeida | West Chester, PA

Catherine Arentz | Sinking Spring, PA

Gabrielle Barraco | Allentown, PA

Paige Bitting | Hummelstown, PA

Calista Boos | Jamison, PA

Ava Borkowski | Conshohocken, PA

Charlotte Bruder | Malvern, PA

Abigail Burnett | Zionsville, PA

Jordan Byers | Landisburg, PA

Kaiya Chepow | Downingtown, PA

Caitlin Connell | Paoli, PA

Katelyn Crist | Linerick, PA

Erika Culp | Birdsboro, PA

Reese D’Ariano | West Chester, PA

Maia Dechiario | Berwyn, PA

Sofia Ferri | Phoenixville, PA

Abigail Gerdeman | Chester Springs, PA

Emma Guydish | Mountain Top, PA

Madison Herb | Sinking Spring, PA

Carly Hynd | Paoli, PA

Tatum Johnson | Downingtown, PA

Smilla Klas | Philadelphia, PA

Maggie Kondrath | Downingtown, PA

Sydney Mandato | Telford, PA

Meghan McGinley | Plymouth Meeting, PA

Alaina McVeigh | Landdsdale, PA

Saylor Milone | Bryn Mawr, PA

Reese Milone | Bryn Mawr, PA

Danielle Murphy | Harrisburg, PA

Nadia Nemeth | Malvern, PA

Eva Nemeth | Malvern, PA

Avery Pollock | Hummelstown, PA

Opal Sparling | Chester Springs, PA

Madelyn Stevens | Morgantown, PA

Aubrey Turner | Downingtown, PA

Reagan Underwood | Sinking Spring, PA

Bryn Underwood | Sinking Spring, PA

Emma van der veen | Exton, PA

Kylie Wall | Hummelstown, PA

Emma Watchilla | Kingston, PA

Melea Weber | Macungie, PA

Gia Whalen | Paoli, PA

Emma Winther | Morgantown, PA

Lilly Wojcik | New Freedom, PA

Riley Wollerton | Gibsonia, PA

Shae Wozniak | Wayne, PA

Rayne Wright | Bethlehem, PA

Alternates:

Lillian Buckwalter | Lancaster, PA

Maddie Olshemski | Shavertown, PA

Sophia Parker | New Hope, PA

Theresa Ricci | Garnet Valley, PA

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

The event starts with a training session on Sunday, July 14 with the games beginning on Monday, July 15.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.