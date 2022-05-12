Pennsylvania three-star Jordan Montgomery: ‘I would love to have an offer from Rutgers’

Jordan Montgomery continues to put in work this offseason. The three-star linebacker from Pennsylvania is hoping to be able to land more offers, with a local Big Ten program at the top of his list.

The Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA) linebacker is one of the top players in Pennsylvania in the class of 2023. He currently holds offers from Maryland, Syracuse and Temple.

But Rutgers, a program that recruits the Philadelphia area hard, is a program that Montgomery is hoping to land an offer from this spring or summer. He is optimistic about the direction of the program as well as being able to land an offer from the Scarlet Knights.

He said that head coach Greg Schiano and assistant coach Damiere Shaw, the program’s wide receivers coach who recruits Philadelphia, have formed a good bond so far in his recruitment.

“Right now I’m building a relationship with coach Schiano. He always texts me and asks me how I’m doing and for the holidays he’ll reach out to me,” Montgomery told RutgersWire. “He’ll send me graphics of me and of Rutgers stuff. We also talked about the draft. Coach Shaw and I have a good relationship as well. He’s my guy! When I post stuff on Twitter about Rutgers, the fans and the staff always show love. So I believe that Rutgers and I are building a great relationship.”

Last season, Montgomery had 56 total tackles and three sacks.

If Rutgers were to become an offer, Montgomery says that they would be high up on his list in terms of interest. The Scarlet Knights are the closest Power Five program to Philadelphia.

“They actually would be among my favorites,” Montgomery said. “I would love to have an offer from Rutgers especially knowing I’ve already built a relationship with the staff and coaches.”

This has been a busy offseason for Montgomery as he gets ready for his senior season at Roman Catholic and also balances schoolwork, family and his recruitment. He has several camp dates lined up, including a visit to Rutgers this summer.