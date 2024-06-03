Pennsylvania represented in the NBA Finals

BOSTON, Ma. (WHTM) – The NBA Finals tip off on Thursday in Boston and Pennsylvania has representation on the Dallas Mavericks.

Three players on the Mavericks hail from the Keystone State including Derrick Jones Jr., Dereck Lively II, and Markieff Morris.

Derrick Jones Jr. – Chester, Pennsylvania

Jones from Chester, Pennsylvania attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The small forward is currently in his 7th NBA season. Jones originally went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Jones was named the Southeastern Pennsylvania Player of the Year in his senior season at Archbishop John Carroll High School in 2014-15 and the Delaware County Player of the Year and PIAA Triple-A Player of the Year. He was also chosen first-team All-Catholic League.

Jones has played for Phoenix, Miami, Portland and Chicago previously. This is his first season with the Mavericks. This season he appeared in 76 games, starting 66, and posted a 48.3 FG%, contributed 8.6 points per game and averaged 1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Jones has started all 17 games this postseason and is averaging 9.8 points per game, 1.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He is shooting 49.2% with a 3-point percentage of 39.6%.

Dereck Lively II – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lively from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the son of former Penn State basketball star Kathy Phillips Drysdale. She holds the school record for most consecutive field goals made and ranks in the top 20 for rebounds and blocks.

Lively helped lead his high school, Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship in 2022. Lively was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 and was ranked the No. 1 overall player in ESPN 100’s rankings for the class of 2022.

Lively attended Duke for one season, earning numerous awards including being named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and second-team All-ACC Tournament. Lively was drafted 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2023 MLB Draft.

This season Lively has played in 55 games, starting in 42. The center averaged 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game with a 74.7 FG%. Lively has played in 16 games throughout the postseason and is averaging 8.6 points per game with a 66.7% FG%. He is averaging 7.2 rebounds per game.

Markieff Morris – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Morris from Philadelphia is in his 12th NBA season, being drafted 13th overall in the 2011 draft by Phoenix. Morris has previously played for Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami and Brooklyn.

The Kansas Jayhawk product is in his first full season with the Mavericks. He has played in 26 games this season, starting in one game. Morris averaged 2.5 points per game with an 88.3 FG% and an average of 1.5 rebounds per game.

Morris has however not appeared in a game this postseason, but the power forward is listed as active.

The NBA Finals schedule is as follows:

Game Date Away Home Time (ET) Where to watch 1 June 6 Dallas Boston 8:30 p.m. abc 2 June 9 Dallas Boston 8 p.m. abc 3 June 12 Boston Dallas 8:30 p.m. abc 4 June 14 Boston Dallas 8:30 p.m. abc

