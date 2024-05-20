Pennsylvania native set to compete in Indy 500
Indianapolis, Indiana (WHTM) – Of the 33 drivers currently on the starting grid for the Indy 500 this Sunday, May 26, one hails from Pennslyvania.
Marco Andretti from Nazareth, Pennsylvania will be racing in the Indy 500. Andretti, who drives the No. 98 car, will be starting in 19th out of 33.
Andretti attended Notre Dame High School in Easton, Pennsylvania. He is a third-generation racer with his grandfather Mario Andretti winning 52 career races and four NTT Indycar Series championships. Andretti’s father Michael Andretti won 42 races and one championship.
Andretti is currently in 31st place for the 2024 season. He has won two races in his career and is a six-time pole sitter competing in SRX, American Le Mans Series, the A1GP World Cup of Motorsports, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA Formula E Championship. He was the 2006 Indianapolis 500 and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookies of the Year.
According to indycar.com, Andretti still spends most of his free time in Nazareth after purchasing his childhood home.
The 2024 Indy 500 Starting Grid is as follows:
1 Scott McLaughlin
2 Will Power
3 Josef Newgarden
4 Alexander Rossi
5 Kyle Larson
6 Santino Ferrucci
7 Rinus VeeKay
8 Pato O’Ward
9 Felix Rosenqvist
10 Takuma Sato
11 Kyle Kirkwood
12 Ryan Hunter Reay
13 Colton Herta
14 Alex Palou
15 Callum Ilott
16 Marcus Armstrong
17 Ed Carpenter
18 Kyffin Simpson
19 Marco Andretti
20 Helio Castroneves
21 Scott Dixon
22 Agustin Canapino
23 Sting Ray Robb
24 Christian Rasmussen
25 Tom Blomqvist
26 Romain Grosjean
27 Linus Lundqvist
28 Christian Lundgaard
29 Conor Daly
30 Pietro Fittipaldi
31 Katherine Legge
32 Marcus Ericsson
33 Graham Rahal
The 108th Indy 500 will be Sunday, May 26 with the green flag falling at 12:45 p.m. EST.
