Pennsylvania native set to compete in Indy 500

Indianapolis, Indiana (WHTM) – Of the 33 drivers currently on the starting grid for the Indy 500 this Sunday, May 26, one hails from Pennslyvania.

Marco Andretti from Nazareth, Pennsylvania will be racing in the Indy 500. Andretti, who drives the No. 98 car, will be starting in 19th out of 33.

Andretti attended Notre Dame High School in Easton, Pennsylvania. He is a third-generation racer with his grandfather Mario Andretti winning 52 career races and four NTT Indycar Series championships. Andretti’s father Michael Andretti won 42 races and one championship.

Andretti is currently in 31st place for the 2024 season. He has won two races in his career and is a six-time pole sitter competing in SRX, American Le Mans Series, the A1GP World Cup of Motorsports, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA Formula E Championship. He was the 2006 Indianapolis 500 and NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookies of the Year.

According to indycar.com, Andretti still spends most of his free time in Nazareth after purchasing his childhood home.

The 2024 Indy 500 Starting Grid is as follows:

1 Scott McLaughlin

2 Will Power

3 Josef Newgarden

4 Alexander Rossi

5 Kyle Larson

6 Santino Ferrucci

7 Rinus VeeKay

8 Pato O’Ward

9 Felix Rosenqvist

10 Takuma Sato

11 Kyle Kirkwood

12 Ryan Hunter Reay

13 Colton Herta

14 Alex Palou

15 Callum Ilott

16 Marcus Armstrong

17 Ed Carpenter

18 Kyffin Simpson

19 Marco Andretti

20 Helio Castroneves

21 Scott Dixon

22 Agustin Canapino

23 Sting Ray Robb

24 Christian Rasmussen

25 Tom Blomqvist

26 Romain Grosjean

27 Linus Lundqvist

28 Christian Lundgaard

29 Conor Daly

30 Pietro Fittipaldi

31 Katherine Legge

32 Marcus Ericsson

33 Graham Rahal

The 108th Indy 500 will be Sunday, May 26 with the green flag falling at 12:45 p.m. EST.

