Pennsylvania native and four-star linebacker gets USC offer

Four-star 2025 linebacker Alex Tatsch, out of Latrobe (Pennsylvania), plays for Greater Latrobe High School. He has received an offer from USC.

The Pennsylvania native has been a standout all season. Tatsch has racked up 81 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions this year.

In addition to his linebacker play, the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has 50 carries for 349 yards and six touchdowns on the ground at running back,

USC is just the latest school to officially declare an interest in the junior. Tatsch has already secured offers from plenty of other Power Five schools, including Penn State, Duke, Pitt, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Liberty, Boston College, Stanford, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Tatsch had this to say about his recruitment:

“I’m a little surprised all the offers came this early,” Tatsch said. “I’ve seen other kids where they get a lot of offers after their junior season. I’m just grateful it’s happened this way.”

