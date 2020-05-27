Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf gives green light for sports teams to start training again

Yet another state has opened the door for sports teams to begin training. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that sports teams can begin training in certain parts of the state.

Counties in the yellow or green phase of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus reopening plan can allow sports teams to continue training. Philadelphia is expected to go to the yellow phase June 5, paving the way for the Philadelphia Eagles to hold training camp, according to NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers and 76ers would all presumably be allowed to train as well. While the Phillies usually hold spring training in Florida, the team could use Citizens Bank Park to train under Wolf’s plan.

Allegheny County — where Pittsburgh is located — is already in the yellow phase, meaning the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates could begin holding training camps now.

Under the state’s reopening plan, counties in the yellow phase can relax some restrictions. In-person retail is allowed under the yellow phase, though with some restrictions. Curbside pickup and delivery are still preferred within the state. On top of that, some gatherings are OK, but gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited. Sports teams within the state would technically violate that rule, but it appears Wolf is willing to make an exception for those teams. Either that, or those teams will have to adhere to strict social-distancing guidelines while holding training camp.

Large gatherings are still restricted under the state’s green phase, but restaurants and shops that offer personal-care services can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

All of that is subject to change based on public-health data. If coronavirus cases rise in Philadelphia, the state could scale back its plan.

Pennsylvania is not the only state to lift restrictions regarding sports training camps. On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed New York sports teams to reopen training camps within the state.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the state will allow professional sports to resume under their "yellow" and "green" reopening phases. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

