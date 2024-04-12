Pennsylvania Game Commission Southwest Region to hold scoring session Saturday

Apr. 12—Deer, bear and elk hunters who wish to obtain an official measurement for their harvested trophies will have the opportunity Saturday, as the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Southwest Region will be hosting a big game scoring session.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the regional headquarters building on State Route 711 between New Florence and Ligonier.

"The Southwest Region has four game wardens who are certified by the Boone and Crockett Club as official scorers, and they will be present to score hunters' trophies," Southwest Regional Director Jason Farabaugh said. "We are excited to offer this opportunity to the public again this year and look forward to seeing some of the great animals that were harvested in Pennsylvania."

The Boone and Crockett Club is an American nonprofit organization that advocates fair chase hunting in support of habitat conservation.

Founded in 1887 by Theodore Roosevelt, it is North America's oldest wildlife and habitat conservation organization.

"Since racks and skulls will be measured for possible inclusion in the Pennsylvania big game records book, only those whitetail deer, elk and black bears that were lawfully harvested in Pennsylvania through fair chase methods will be accepted for scoring," Farabaugh said.

Due to an expected high turnout, reservations are required for the session.

Reservations can be made by contacting Robin Fleegle at 1-833-PGC-HUNT, ext. 20214, or via email at rfleegle@pa.gov.

Whitetail racks must have a minimum of eight points to be scored.