Pennsylvania falls short in Penn-Ohio Football Classic, 28-10

Blackhawk's Maurice Watson-Trent runs the ball during the Penn-Ohio All Star Football Classic, Thursday night at Reeves Field, Geneva College.

BEAVER FALLS — In the recent history of the Penn-Ohio Football Classic, the games have tended to be close battles. Although Pennsylvania had a 29-14 series lead going into the 45th annual game, five of the previous seven had been decided by a touchdown or less.

Ohio bucked that trend Thursday night at Geneva College’s Reeves Field, though, taking the opening kickoff and driving the length of the field before missing a field goal… but then scored touchdowns on its next two possessions. In the end, Ohio prevailed 28-10.

“We had our chances but we were always playing from behind,” said Central Valley coach Mark Lyons, the Pennsylvania coach. “They had some athletes and played better than us but we had a great bunch of kids.

“It was a great couple of weeks and I’d do it again.”

After Ohio’s initial scoring flurry, the locals did come back. Western Beaver’s Tyson Florence scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter and Mohawk’s Josh Wilkins kicked a 30-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half but that 14-10 gap was as close as it got.

Western Beaver's Tyson Florence stiff-arms an Ohio defender during the Penn-Ohio All Star Football Classic, Thursday night at Reeves Field, Geneva College.

While it was feared that the uncharacteristically high temperatures might have an affect on the game, it didn’t seem to be major. The crowd was again near-capacity, although it was exclusively on the shady side of the field – no one sat in the sun.

The players also seemed to adjust, although they did notice the heat. The heat wave had been here for most of the practice time and they practiced on the turf at Central Valley, so it wasn’t all new.

“It was really hot out there,” said New Brighton’s Hunter Lewis, chosen as Pennsylvania Defensive MVP. “It’s always hotter on turf and we really only had two full practices in pads.

“Ohio was a tough group and they really came to play.”

For Lewis, like many others, this game will be their last one in equipment, making the experience even more meaningful.

“I’m going to the electrical workers union so this is it for me,” said Lewis. “I was surprised to get the MVP but I had a good time with a great group of guys. I’d do it again.”

Ironically, the Pennsylvania Offensive MVP was also playing his last game. He is the first time recipient of the newly named Jim Wilson Award, commemorating the years of service of the former Freedom head coach and longtime Blackhawk assistant, along with other schools.

A representative from the MAC Coaches Association Hall of Fame hands former coach Karl Florie a plaque Thursday night at Reeves Field, Geneva College. Florie is escorted by his wife Gloria Florie.

“I was just here to have fun and play some ball,” said Blackhawk graduate Maurice Watson-Trent, who rushed for 73 yards on 13 carries. “This was my last game – I’m not going to college, I’m working on my own clothing line – A Maverick.

“It was definitely fun playing with guys I’ve been playing against for years.”

For another Blackhawk graduate playing his final game, Donta Campagna, the game was also special but not for an award he received – he got to be on the field to see his grandfather, Karl Florie, get inducted in the inaugural class of the MAC Coaches Hall of Fame.

“That was a great experience for me and I was glad I was here,” said Campagna. “This was definitely the hottest game I’ve ever played in though.”

Joining Florie in that class on the field were Joe Hamilton, Tom Marsilio and Joe Savage (as a contributor) along with family representing four posthumous inductees Tom Alexander, Rich Niedbala, Larry Bruno, and Pat Tarquinio.

Former Blackhawk football coach, Joe Hamilton is escorted my his wife, Barb Hamilton and his son Joe Hamilton Jr., while being acknowledged by the MAC Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Thursday night at Reeves Field, Geneva College.

Many of those men were instrumental in setting up the game as a means to give players a chance to play and the coaches association a means to award scholarships.

Awarded scholarships at halftime were Central Valley’s Tyler Costanza, Riverside’s Josh Guenther, Beaver’s Marco Gutierrez, West Allegheny’s A.J. Hughes, Central Valley’s Donte Newton, Rochester’s Michael Norman, Freedom’s Cody Patterson, Laurel’s Braydon Smith, and Ambridge’s Grant Uvodich.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Pennsylvania falls short in Penn-Ohio Football Classic, 28-10