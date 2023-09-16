Pennsylvania Derby 2023: Early contenders after Arcangelo wins Travers Stakes at Saratoga

The summer racing season for 3-year-olds ended with Saturday’s running of the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga, with Arcangelo the first multiple Grade 1 winner among the group this year.

With the victory, Arcangelo trainer Jena Antonucci, who became the first female trainer ever to win a Triple Crown race, became the first female trainer to win the Travers in 85 years. And Arcangelo emerges as the leader within the division, adding to a resume that includes a win in the Belmont Stakes.

That means the Pennsylvania Derby is now the final big Grade 1 stepping-stone for 3-year-olds trying to get to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita is the $1 million Grade 1 race at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa. on Sept. 23, four weeks out from the Travers.

So who could possibly run in the 2023 Pennsylvania Derby?

Here’s a look at a few early contenders who could be in the starting gate for the $600,000 winner’s share:

Trainer Bob Baffert has said he is pointing Reincarnate towards the Pennsylvania Derby.

Reincarnate

Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Jockey: Juan Hernandez.

Owners: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stable, and others.

Came through with an impressive victory in the Los Alamitos Derby on July 8. A Grade 3 winner was third in both the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes and Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, before finishing 13th in the Kentucky Derby. Baffert won the Pennsylvania Derby last year with Taiba, going on to finish third in the Breeders’ Cup Classic before winning the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes.

Saudi Crown

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Owners: FMQ Stables.

Comes off a huge effort in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy, leading until the final strides before losing by a nose to Forte, credited with a 105 Beyer Speed Figure for the effort. With just four career races, was second in the Grade 3 Dwyer Stakes at Belmont Park on July 1 after setting the pace. Cox indicated last week that the Pennsylvania Derby is the target, with Saudi Crown the likely pacesetter.

Lord Miles

Trainer: Saffie Joseph.

Jockey: Tiago Josue Pereira.

Owners: Vegso Racing Stable.

Ran second in the $350,000 Robert Hilton Memorial at Charlestown on Friday. Joseph won the Pennsylvania Derby with Math Wizard in 2019, and could try to get Lord Miles back in the winner’s circle in a graded stakes, having won the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct at 58-1 earlier this year.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Pennsylvania Derby 2023: Contenders after Arcangelo wins Travers