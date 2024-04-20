Pennsylvania’s 38-member Big 33 Team gets free heart screenings at first practice

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Pennsylvania’s 38-member Big 33 Team for the 67th Football Classic will hold its first practice at Cumberland Valley High School Saturday.

Players will also receive free heart screenings by the Peyton Walker Foundation and UPMC, thanks to support from Renewal by Anderson of Central PA.

Big 33 cheerleaders will also receive first-ever heart screenings thanks to AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union.

