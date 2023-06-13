Pennsylvania 2026 jumbo athlete earns scholarship at Ohio State camp

There is a lot to be said about prospects who go to an Ohio State camp without an offer and ultimately earns one.

That was exactly the case with Pennsylvania 2026 jumbo athlete Tyler Merrill. The 6-foot, 5-inch and 310-pound lineman did enough to impress the Buckeye coaching staff and was offered a scholarship by head coach Ryan Day.

Although Merrill’s class is a number of years away from signing, the large young man already has multiple Power Five offers and surely more will be on the way. Most likely he will end up as an offensive tackle, but Merrill’s frame is still going to develop more before he lands on a college campus.

After starring on the varsity team during Merrill’s freshman year, expectations are extremely high for his future which hopefully will include donning the Scarlet and Gray.

