Penn's Coker state champ in long jump

Elijah Coker wouldn’t enjoy the comforts of warm temperatures and a dry day while competing Saturday in the long jump at the state finals.

Mother nature forced Coker and others to go indoors for the long jump at Indiana University and the Kingsmen senior outperformed all of his competitors.

Coker finished with a first place jump of 23-3. Penn’s track standout finished third at state last year in the long jump.

“It’s obviously a great honor,” said Coker about being a state champion. “I obviously give glory and thanks to God. If not for him I wouldn’t have been able to compete at a high level.

“Last year at state I was seeded 11th in the long jump. Going into state this year I was seeded first and that gave me a big confidence boost.”

Also in the long jump, Elkhart’s Trinton Harris finished seventh. He finished with a showing of 21-9.75.

“Harris did a great job in the long jump,” said Elkhart coach Adam Homo. “He had to go inside and that would keep you off balance. He walked over to the indoor facility in the rain and warmed up a little bit.”

The best performance from the Lions came in the 3,200 relay where Max Huckleberry, Jackson Ezzell, Aaron Richter and Max Malloy finished third with a school-record time of 7:54.38.

“I just remember being super excited when Aaron moved up from 10 to second on his (third leg),” said Malloy, who was the anchor leg. “I was nervous when I got the baton from him. I just had to do my part. I closed it down to get third place for the guys.”

The foursome was seeded 16th going into the state finals.

“We were surprised to finish third,” Malloy said. “When I crossed the finish line I knew we had done something special.”

Malloy wasn’t as happy with the result he got individually in the 1,600, which he finished 25th in with a time of 4:34.57.

“I didn’t feel great,” Malloy said about the 1,600. “I don’t know if it was the mixture of giving it my all in the relay or the freezing temperatures. It was raining during the whole meet.”

Elkhart also got a 27th place finish from Richter in the 3,200 (10:03) and a 17th place finish from its 400 relay team of Zachary Anderson, Anthony Leonard, Alfonzo Newbern and Nathan Munson. Those four finished with a time of 43.45.

“In the 400 relay we were right in it until the handoff from number two to three,” Homo said. “We had someone who hadn’t run in the state finals before and he got too excited. With just a middling handoff we could have finished either second or third, but that’s OK. We move on.”

Concord senior Joseph Moon came home with two medals, as he finished seventh in the 100 and was a member of the seventh place 400 relay team with Char’rese Breveard, Simeon Lake and Jaron Thomas.

Moon had a time of 11.00 in the 100 and the relay had a showing of 42.50.

It was a great comeback story for Moon, who missed the state tournament last year after suffering a broken leg at the Northern Lakes Conference meet.

“It’s one of the best feelings that I’ve had in my life,” said Moon about the two medals. “I couldn’t run in the state finals last year and as a sophomore I was .02 seconds from making it to state in the 100. It’s just a surreal feeling, to do it not just in one event, but in two.”

A pep talk from football coach Craig Koehler and from track coach CJ Shafer motivated Moon to do well at state.

“I just wanted to place,” Moon said. “I didn’t care where I was ranked. I know I didn’t run well at the regional. Coach Koehler and coach Shafer told me I was going to shock people at state and I took their words to heart.”

Moon ran the second leg in the 400 relay.

“I felt that we all ran a great race,” Moon said about the relay.

Along with Coker’s first place showing in the long jump, Penn got a third place time from Kellen Watson in the 100. He finished with a time of 10.84.

Concord got an 18th place finish from Jackson Yoder in the 800 and a 24th place finish from Dalex Moreira in the 400.

In the 1,600 relay, Northridge’s Jason Bauta, Jaden Fisher, Mathias Hazen and Max Estep placed 18th.

The Raiders 3,200 relay team of David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Joe Keyser and Baylor Miller finished 19th.

NorthWood’s Tyler Bowman finished 26th in the shot put.