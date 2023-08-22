Pennridge grad Hartzell establishes himself at linebacker for Villanova

A funny thing happened to Shane Hartzell on his way to being a backup linebacker at Villanova last fall.

Hartzell played so well during preseason camp as a redshirt freshman that he started the season-opening win over Lehigh at outside linebacker, then was moved inside in Week 5 and ended up leading the Wildcats in tackles (74), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (4) on the season.

"It was not expected," said Hartzell of his team-high numbers. "I expected it from myself, but I don't think other people did."

Villanova linebacker Shane Hartzell, a Pennridge graduate, drops into pass coverage.

A three-time All-Suburban One League selection at Pennridge and an All-State pick as a senior, Hartzell stepped into a linebacker position in which the top five Wildcats from 2021 graduated.

While the Lehigh victory was the "most hectic football game I ever played in," according to the 6-foot, 225-pound Hartzell, because everything was so new, he adapted pretty quickly. Hartzell became more comfortable and adjusted to the college level, which linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator David Riede and the 'Nova staff couldn't help but realize.

"As a redshirt freshman, he had an opportunity and took advantage of it," Riede said. "The credit goes to him, for sure. … Week 3 or 4, a light bulb went off. Not only me, but a lot of guys on our staff said, 'This guy's really good.'"

"Everything just clicked and the game just slowed down," agreed Hartzell.

Along the way, Hartzell registered a pair of double-digit tackle outings and earned Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week honors twice, highlighted by a 10-tackle performance, including two for loss, and a sack in a season-ending 29-26 win over Delaware. He also had 15 tackles in a CAA road loss to Richmond.

The move to inside 'backer, which is where he excelled at Pennridge, contributed to Hartzell's emergence by allowing him to play his natural position.

"I felt more confident playing inside than outside," Hartzell said. "Inside, I can be more sideline to sideline."

Riede cites Hartzell's body control, ability to change directions in a hurry with his short-area quickness, long arms and strong hands as his biggest on-the-field strengths.

Hartzell believes knowing not only his own responsibilities but those of his defensive teammates gives him an edge and makes a difference.

The Bluebloods, a Football Championship Series (the former Division I-AA) site, ranks Hartzell tied for 12th among FCS returning linebackers with an 82.5 score based on 2022 stats via the Pro Football Focus grading system.

"I told him this preseason the sky's the limit," Riede said. "He can be as good as he wants to be. ... He wants to be a great football player. He says, 'Hold me accountable but teach me more of the stuff.'"

Shane Hartzell

Central Bucks West graduate Jake Reichwein, a graduate student defensive lineman who previously played at Holy Cross, freshman receiver Ryan Sorge from La Salle/Warrington and sophomore offensive lineman Quin Whalen (CB West) are other players from the Courier Times/Intelligencer area on the Villanova roster.

Riede and Hartzell have discussed the importance of Hartzell becoming more of a vocal leader on the '23 Wildcats team that hopes to improve on last year's 6-5 overall record (4-4 CAA). Villanova opens the season Sept. 2 at Lehigh with Hartzell slated to start at inside linebacker

"It's a work in progress," Hartzell said. "Last year, I really wasn't as vocal as I needed to be. I'm more of a lead-by-example guy. I want to take the next step and be more of a leader. At times, you have to step out of your comfort zone and do more of what the team needs you to do."

