Penniston's goal squeaks Sabers past Assumption

Apr. 24—CLINTON — After being pushed up two days in advance, the Central DeWitt Sabers locked down the Davenport Assumption Knights in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday evening.

The Sabers, led by senior goalkeeper Gus Pickup, shut out the Knights 1-0 behind stellar defensive play. With seven saves pickup was lights out but his defense was the star of the show, keeping the Knights from getting good looks.

Offense was very hard to find in this one. Nobody could find the back of the net in the first half and things were knotted at zero with 40 minutes still to play.

Senior Wyatt Penniston was able to get the ball past Assumption's Beau Stevens, putting the Sabers in front in the second half.

That was all DeWitt needed as the defense stayed stellar and they held off Assumption for the 1-0 win.

Assumption is now 6-4 and has not scored for two straight games. On the other hand the Sabers are winners of two straight games after beating Cedar Valley Christian 6-0 on Monday night.

Central DeWitt will play at Anamosa next Tuesday at 5 p.m.