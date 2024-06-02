Pennington’s power helps NC State top South Carolina in NCAA Tournament Raleigh Regional

N.C. State played some long ball Saturday against South Carolina.

Garrett Pennington slugged a pair of home runs and Eli Serrano III a third as the Wolfpack took a 6-4 victory over South Carolina in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field.

The Pack (35-20), the No. 10 overall national seed, needs one victory to advance to an NCAA Super Regional, leaving the Gamecocks (37-24) and James Madison to play an elimination game Sunday at noon.

The winner will face the Wolfpack at 6 p.m. and must beat N.C. State twice to get out of the regional. JMU eliminated Bryant with an 8-1 win Saturday.

While Pennington and Serrano provided the power — Pennington with his fourth two-homer game of the season — and Serrano had three hits and scored three runs, the Pack scored the go-ahead run in the seventh with a bases-loaded walk to Alex Sosa that made it 5-4.

N.C. State’s Garrett Pennington (33) celebrates with Eli Serrano III (16) after Pennington hit a two-run home run in the third inning during N.C. State’s game against South Carolina in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Matt Heavner then scored from third to make it 6-4 in the eighth. Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves faked a throw to second and threw toward third, trying to catch Heavner off the base. But the throw hit Heavner in the helmet and bounded down the line, allowing Heavner to scamper home.

Relief pitcher Derrick Smith took it from there, striking out four of the six batters he faced and closing it out in the ninth.

The Gamecocks had three homers in the game, two from Dylan Brewer, who replaced the injured Ethan Petry in the Gamecocks lineup. Petry, who had 21 homers this season, sustained a fracture finger in South Carolina’s comeback win over James Madison in its first game of the regional.

Brewer’s second homer, a two-run shot in the seventh, tied the score 4-4.

Brewer batted eighth in the South Carolina lineup, and Will Tippett, the ninth-place hitter, had a solo homer in the third inning.

N.C. State’s Brandon Butterworth (3) and Matt Heavner (6) celebrate after Heavner scored on a throwing error to put the Wolfpack up by two in the eighth inning of N.C. State’s 6-4 victory over South Carolina in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Serrano’s homer in the fifth inning pushed the Wolfpack ahead 4-2.

The Pack got a solid-enough start from sophomore lefthander Dom Fritton, and shortstop Brandon Butterworth made some sparkling defensive plays -- in the seventh, he snared a liner and turned it into a double play.

But Brewer struck again.

Lefthander Cooper Consiglio relieved Fritton in the sixth, but got a 2-2 pitch up in the zone and Brewer took him deep to right for the two-run homer and the 4-4 tie.

Fritton was shaky with his control at times, walking four, but gave the Pack five innings.

The Gamecocks went with Garrett Gainey, a senior lefthander, against a Wolfpack team that is overloaded with lefty hitters. Gainey allowed four runs in six innings.

“It’s going to be a longer road but it doesn’t mean we can’t do it,” South Carolina coach Mark Kingston said.

N.C. State’s Garrett Pennington (33) connects on a two-run home run in the third inning during N.C. State’s game against South Carolina in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Saturday, June 1, 2024.

N.C. State’s Matt Heavner (6) celebrates after tagging out South Carolina’s Blake Jackson (6) to complete the double play in the sixth inning during the Wolfpack’s 6-4 victory over South Carolina in the NCAA Raleigh Regional at Doak Field Saturday, June 1, 2024.