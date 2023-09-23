Penn State's White Out history: What is Nittany Lions' record ahead of Iowa game?

This week's matchup between Penn State and Iowa is the Nittany Lions' much-anticipated White Out game, one of the most iconic traditions not only for the program, but also all of college football.

More than 100,000 people converge on Beaver Stadium in University Park to create one of the most electric atmospheres in college football. The White Out — prior to the development of "Big Noon Kickoff" — was typically saved for the toughest matchup of the season in an attempt to psych out the opponent. With "Big Noon Kickoff" taking the marquee game against No. 2 Michigan for a day game, the official White Out comes against the Nittany Lions' second-highest ranked opponent on the home schedule: No. 22 Iowa.

But as those who attended the opener against West Virginia know, Penn State doesn't just save the iconic traditions for the official White Out. Franklin dubbed it a "sneaky White Out" when talking to reporters prior to the game, and fans delivered with a crazy atmosphere in the historical rivalry game.

The White Out started as a student section tradition in 2004. Fans quickly embraced the idea, with the first full-stadium White Out taking place in 2007 against Notre Dame. After almost 20 years, here's a look at Penn State's record in White Out games.

What is Penn State's record in White Out games?

Penn State is 8-6 in full-stadium White Out games, and 10-8 overall (including student section-only White Outs). The Nittany Lions have won their last three White Out games, but lost their only previous White Out matchup vs. Iowa, which came back in 2009.

Penn State White Out history

Below is a year-by-year breakdown of Penn State's White Out record:

Date Result Record Oct. 9, 2004* Purdue 20, Penn State 13 0-1 Oct. 8, 2005* Penn State 17, Ohio State 10 1-1 Oct. 14, 2006* Michigan 17, Penn State 10 1-2 Sept. 8, 2007 Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10 2-2 Sept. 27, 2008 Penn State 38, Illinois 24 3-2 Sept. 26, 2009 Iowa 21, Penn State 10 3-3 Oct. 30, 2010* Penn State 41, Michigan 31 4-3 Sept. 10, 2011 Alabama 27, Penn State 11 4-4 Oct. 27, 2012 Ohio State 35, Penn State 23 4-5 Oct. 12, 2013 Penn State 43, Michigan 40 (4OT) 5-5 Oct. 25, 2014 Ohio State 31, Penn State 24 (2OT) 5-6 Nov. 21, 2015 Michigan 28, Penn State 16 5-7 Oct. 22, 2016 Penn State 24, Ohio State 21 6-7 Oct. 21, 2017 Penn State 42, Michigan 13 7-7 Sept. 29, 2018 Ohio State 27, Penn State 26 7-8 Oct. 19, 2019 Penn State 28, Michigan 21 8-8 Sept. 18, 2021 Penn State 28, Auburn 20 9-8 Oct. 22, 2022 Penn State 45, Minnesota 17 10-8

