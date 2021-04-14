For Penn State's Washington, looks can be receiving

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donnie Collins, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 14—Penn State doesn't typically get many players out of Parker Washington's old stomping grounds. Then again, there aren't many receivers quite like Washington floating around big-time college football.

The sure-handed wideout surprised Happy Valley last fall by being a newcomer who performed like a veteran. His 36 catches, 589 receiving yards and six touchdowns all ranked second on the team behind dynamic all-Big Ten standout Jahan Dotson, and his sticky hands and polished approach to route-running impressed coaches dating back to the early days of fall camp.

Before Washington ever played a college game, head coach James Franklin praised his "elite ball skills and body control."

"Usually when a guy makes a one-hand catch, everybody goes crazy, but he's done it so many times that it's almost like it's the expectation for him now to make those types of catches," Franklin said last October, before any of those catches, yards or touchdowns.

In an age when programs are scouring high schools nationwide for prototypical receivers, the Nittany Lions found what they consider a gem in the 2020 recruiting class by thinking outside the proverbial box.

See, little of what Washington accomplished last season was done by looking the part.

At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Washington's physical contemporaries are running backs. That is exactly the same listed height and weight as two of the team's most recent rushers, Miles Sanders and Caziah Holmes. The only wideouts on Penn State's spring roster that are as heavy as him are at least four inches taller.

There really isn't another receiver in the Big Ten who is comparable, in fact.

Just three other receivers in the conference who are listed at less than 6-foot-0 weigh at least 200 pounds. It's difficult enough to find a receiver listed at 5-foot-10 on any spring roster in the conference, but only one weighs 200: Minnesota senior Clay Geary, a special teams contributor who has five catches in five seasons.

Washington is 10 pounds heavier than Geary and is significantly more stout than the other two receivers, as well.

"When I have the guys over to the house, I can see why he has that body type," Penn State receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield laughed. "He might be the first wide receiver that I've seen stay in the kitchen the entire time he was at my house. So he's earned that body."

But what makes Washington different in stature also makes him different on the field.

Stubblefield recalled a catch he made against Michigan last season in Ann Arbor. On a first and 10 from their own 47, with Washington lined up in the slot to the right, quarterback Sean Clifford found the freshman on a quick post route. Wolverines safety Daxton Hill drilled him in the thighs just as he hauled in the pass at the Michigan 46, but Washington was strong enough to bounce away from the tackle, get his balance, make a move past a defender and gain 13 more yards.

Even though he was first-team all-state in high school football-mad Texas as a receiver, there were some top programs considering him more as a running back. That didn't escape Washington's notice, especially considering the amount of work he did with his high school coaches and mentor, current Washington Football Team receiver Steven Sims Jr., on the finer points of playing the position he loves most.

This spring, Washington says the chance to get a full practice session in with Clifford at Penn State is only going to help him prove why looks can be deceiving.

"It's exciting to see that we're still actually learning from each other and learning new things each and every day," Washington said. "I feel like getting this time in spring ball is really helping us. We didn't necessarily get that chemistry last year."

Contact the writer:

dcollins@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9125;

@DonnieCollinsTT;

@PennStateTT

Recommended Stories

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie added to UFC on ESPN 24

    Lightweights will collide on May 8.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Bogdanovic, Capela lead Hawks past Raptors 107-103

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.

  • It’s a great time to join the Phoenix Suns bandwagon

    The Suns are now the No. 2 seed in the West, a top-10 offense and defense that now demands the attention of their Western Conference foes, who are approaching them with a level of scrutiny and attention that they haven’t experienced before.

  • Christian Wood

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 23

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Highlights Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas

    Watch highlights from Conor Benn's victory over Samuel Vargas on DAZN.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Nuggets' Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

    DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets announced the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

  • Playoff-contending Suns turn focus to Rockets

    One night after winning one statement game against the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns stumbled in another, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps more integral to the Suns' climb into contention in the Western Conference is how they handle the vagaries of the NBA schedule. For every high-profile contest against the Jazz and Clippers, Phoenix has to maintain its consistency against the likes of the Washington Wizards, which Phoenix beat 134-106 Saturday, and Houston Rockets, whom the Suns will host Monday.

  • MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers

    Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.

  • Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews

    After getting hit time and time again by Milwaukee Brewers pitchers, Willson Contreras finally hit back. Contreras delivered a two-run homer in the eighth inning and enjoyed his trip around the bases as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 Tuesday night, ending a three-game skid and snapping the Brewers' three-game winning streak. Contreras' blast came after he was hit by a pitch from a Brewer for the third time this season.

  • Celtics' Marcus Smart gets steal on incredible hustle play vs. Trail Blazers

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart's unmatched hustle paid off in Tuesday night's game vs. the Trail Blazers.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s latest full of surprises, question marks

    The latest two-round NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper is loaded with trades, surprises and head-scratching moves

  • Mel Kiper throws the Lions a serious 2-round curveball in his latest mock

    Kiper projects his own 26th-ranked DE to the Lions as the No. 41 overall pick

  • Molly Lillard, Michigan Wolverines volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Will Julian Edelman join Bucs? Ex-Patriot Rob Gronkowski weighs in

    Is Julian Edelman retired for good -- or will he pull a Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?

  • Yankees takeaways in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Blue Jays, including a costly base-running mistake

    The Yankees fell back under .500 with a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.