Penn State's Trey Potts says explosive runs will come soon

Oct. 11—Penn State coaches were looking to add "an older dude" to the running back room after last season and found one in Trey Potts.

The Minnesota transfer and former Williamsport High School star has been productive in multiple ways for the Nittany Lions, making big plays on the field and counseling sophomores Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen off it.

When Singleton and Allen have been frustrated with the lack of explosive runs, Potts has advised them.

"It's not a secret anymore," Potts said Wednesday. "They (defenses) obviously are game-planning for the run game, so you gotta be prepared for extra people in the box.

"I just pull them aside and say, 'Don't change what you're doing. Just go through your keys and one's going to happen. It's a patient game. You just gotta keep doing what you're doing.' "

Allen has a team-high 307 rushing yards for the sixth-ranked Lions (5-0), who face Massachusetts (1-6) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (TV-BTN) at Beaver Stadium on Homecoming weekend.

Singleton has 283 yards and a team-high six rushing touchdowns, but he's averaging 3.8 yards per carry compared to his 6.8 average last year as a freshman.

Neither Allen or Singleton has a run of at least 20 yards, even though Penn State ranks 25th in the nation and third in the Big Ten in rushing with 194.8 yards per game. Potts had a 20-yard burst against Delaware that is the longest by a back.

"We're very close (to breaking a long run)," Potts said. "We have trust in Coach Yurcich (offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich) and the coaching staff to dial up the right plays. The O-line, the tight ends and the receivers do great out there (blocking). They're making holes out of nothing.

"It's really just getting us one-on-one with that safety, that unblocked defender. It's up to us to make him miss."

Potts has been a pleasant surprise for the Lions, rushing for 105 yards and one touchdown, catching two passes for 46 yards and one TD and passing for another score.

"These coaches have trust and faith in my ability," he said. "It feels good for them to just let me be free and let me go out there and execute. They let me do my thing.

"Being at a place that I always dreamed of being, I'm just taking in all the little things, like going out to dinner with some of the guys, going into the facility. My eyes are twice as big just taking everything in."

Potts rushed for 1,195 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons (2019-22) at Minnesota. He understands how important the ground game is and believes that longer runs will come for Penn State over the final seven games of the regular season.

"I have a lot of confidence (in the run game)," Potts said. "I think a lot of people want to see the big plays and want to see the big runs. We were averaging 4 or 5 yards a carry against Iowa. It's a gritty game.

"A lot of defenses are bringing safeties down in the box. We're seeing different defenses every week. We're managing it well as a room. Obviously there's room to improve. We're doing everything we can to do that."